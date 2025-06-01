Karnataka minister calls for ban on all Kamal Haasan films over his refusal to apologize in Kannada row

Kamal Haasan is set to hit the big screen on June 5, 2025, with his upcoming film, Thug Life. However, as the veteran actor faces backlash over his recent remark about the Kannada language, Karnataka’s Minister of Culture has called for a complete ban on his films.

As per Hindustan Times, Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi stated, “I have written a letter. After that, the Film Chamber of Commerce also took a good decision and held a press meet yesterday, saying that if he doesn't apologize in two days, his film will be banned.”

“We will not allow his films to be released if he doesn't apologize. Any light comment against Kannada will not be tolerated. If he doesn't apologize, we will take our decision,” he added. The minister also mentioned that he has requested actor Shiva Rajkumar to speak to Kamal Haasan about the issue.

For context, the minister’s remarks stem from Kamal Haasan’s recent comments about the Kannada language during the Thug Life audio launch. At the event, the actor stated that Kannada was born out of Tamil, suggesting the two languages are like family—a claim that drew criticism from many in Karnataka.

When later asked if he would apologize for the statement, Kamal Haasan responded, “I have been threatened before. If I am wrong, I will apologize; if not, I won't. That's my lifestyle; please don’t tamper with it.”

Coming to Haasan’s work front, the veteran Tamil cinema star is all set to return to the big screen with Thug Life, an action thriller that follows the story of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a Yakuza-like gangster.

Presumed dead, Rangaraya rises from the grave, suspecting his foster son, Amaran, of orchestrating his downfall. What unfolds is a deadly showdown between father and son, where only one can come out on top.

With Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR as co-leads, the film features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Joju George, and several others in pivotal roles.

Up next, Haasan is expected to headline KH237, a project helmed by the renowned action choreographer duo AnbArivu.

