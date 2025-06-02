POLL: Dhanush’s Kuberaa or Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life-which film will you watch in theaters this June 2025? Vote
It's time for you to pick your choice and vote between the two upcoming releases, Kuberaa and Thug Life. Which one will you watch in theaters? Let us know!
The month of June is gearing up for two big releases, Thug Life and Kuberaa. Both films have promised a gripping narrative and despite their different genres, these have gathered quite the buzz among the masses. Also, the stellar star casts of these movies have been a point of attention for audiences who await to see their magic unfold on-screen.
Mani Ratnam’s gangster action thriller Thug Life
Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set for another big-budget movie with Thug Life. The film stars Kamal Haasan in the lead, marking the duo’s much-anticipated collaboration after years.
Besides the Tamil senior actor, the movie also stars Silambarasan TR as the second lead, along with Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and others in key roles.
The movie will be hitting the big screens on June 5 and the pre-booking of tickets for the film has already begun.
Thug Life recently marched into a slight controversy where one of Kamal Haasan’s statements hurt the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking community. As a result, the film will be facing a ban on its release in Karnataka until the actor publicly apologizes.
Sekhar Kammula’s social thriller Kuberaa
On the other hand, there is another hyped film in the pipeline, Kuberaa. The Tamil social thriller is directed by Sekhar Kammula and has been doing the rounds of excitement among fans.
The film is spearheaded by actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna and more. Dilip Tahil, Jim Sarbh, Sayaji Shinde and more are playing crucial roles in the film.
It has been simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is set for a theatrical release on June 20.
Well, vote and let us know which one of these films you are excited to watch in theaters!
ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan’s birthday wish for Thug Life director Mani Ratnam: ‘We’ve journeyed through time together’