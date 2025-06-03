Thug Life cast fees: Kamal Haasan goes SRK way, Trisha Krishnan paid 3 times more than Good Bad Ugly?

Mani Ratnam directed Thug Life has been one of the most anticipated films up for release on June 5, 2025. The fan excitement and buzz surrounding the gangster thriller is palpable and the makers seem to have promised a spectacular watch on the big screens with this one.

With just a few days left for the film’s release, here’s everything you must know about the fees of the multi-starrer upcoming movie. As per a Daily Jagran report, Thug Life has been made on a budget of around Rs. 250-300 crore.

Kamal Haasan enters profit sharing with Mani Ratnam

Like most A-listed actors, Kamal Haasan has reportedly entered into a profit-sharing deal with the director Mani Ratnam himself.

Since Thug Life has been produced jointly by the two of them, they will be sharing the profits earned once the film performs well at the box office.

Neither of the two will receive a separate paycheck for their contributions to the film.

Silambarasan TR receives the highest paycheck for Thug Life

Up next, Silambarasan TR who plays the role of Amaran, is said to have bagged a remuneration of Rs. 40 crore for the movie.

After Kamal Haasan’s profit-sharing deal, STR is the next one to receive the highest paycheck.

Trisha Krishnan’s fees gets three times more than Good Bad Ugly

Interestingly, Trisha Krishnan also received a hike in her pay. The actress has been paid a fee of Rs. 12 crore for her role as Indhrani.

This is three times more than her last film Good Bad Ugly, co-starring Ajith Kumar, where she was paid Rs. 4 crore.

She will be playing the character of Kamal Haasan’s on-screen love interest in the film.

Other cast fees for Thug Life

Speaking about the rest of the cast, actress Abhirami received Rs. 50 lakh for the film while Joju George was paid Rs. 1 crore.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Daily Jagran reports. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

