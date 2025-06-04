Thug Life Bookings: Tamil Government gives permission for special shows, last to end at 2 AM

Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life stirred controversy after it was banned from screening throughout Karnataka. This occurred after one of Kamal Haasan’s statements at the pre-release event hurt the sentiments of Kannada-speaking people.

And now, with just a day left for release, the film has been granted permission to hold special shows in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu government allows special morning shows for Thug Life

As per the latest directive issued by the Tamil Nadu government, a total of five special shows have been allowed to be screened early morning, from 9 AM and running till 2 AM the next day.

This change came forth after a special request was made by the CEO of the production house of the film, Raaj Kamal Films International.

The move has further buzzed excitement among fans who are all set to watch the gangster action thriller on the big screen.

Kamal Haasan agreed to stall Thug Life’s screening in Karnataka

After the ban from KFCC, Kamal Haasan moved to the High Court, pleading for better judgement and security. Moreover, he even issued a written statement where he articulated how wrongly his statements were interpreted.

However, since his letter did not have any trace of apology as demanded by the KFCC, the Court simply upheld that the two parties must have a conversation before the film would get screening rights in Karnataka.

As a result, the Tamil senior actor also agreed and stated that his film wouldn’t be screened entirely all over Karnataka until both parties had a dialogue and sorted out the issues.

Why did Kamal Haasan upset Kannada-speaking people?

The bone of contention between the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and Haasan sparked after the latter said that Kannada was born out of Tamil. This comment left many surprised, with many believing it belittled another ancient language.

