Thug Life Trouble: Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka High Court amid Kannada language controversy

Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is slated to release on June 5, 2025. As the film is just days away from hitting the big screens, it faces a ban in Karnataka; however, the actor has moved to the High Court against it.

As per reports, the veteran actor’s production company, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), has filed a petition against the court to direct the Karnataka state government, the police department, and film trade bodies not to prevent the movie’s release. It also requests that the Director General of Police and the City Police Commissioner provide necessary security for the screenings.

The petition filed by Kamal Haasan comes after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had decided to ban the Thug Life release over outbursts from pro-Kannada groups.

The film body had announced that the veteran actor would be given an ultimatum to apologize for his remark by May 30, 2025. However, Haasan has dismissed this and highlighted that he would only apologize for something if he had done something wrong. Although he does not believe that this is the case, this time.

The protests and threats of a ban against the actor and his films arose after he commented on the Kannada language. During the Thug Life audio launch, the actor emphasized that ‘Kannada was born out of Tamil,’ which did not sit well with many people.

Talking about the film, Thug Life is an action thriller that tells the story of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a Yakuza-like gangster. Presumed dead, the gangster makes a return from his grave and suspects his foster son, Amaran, to be the conspirator who wants him dead. What follows in the film is a battle of death between father and son, with one emerging on top.

Along with Haasan, Silambarasan TR plays the co-lead alongside an ensemble cast of actors, including Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and many more in key roles.

Interestingly, the film, directed by Mani Ratnam, marks the reunion of the director and the veteran actor after nearly 40 years.

