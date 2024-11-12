Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk reveals rule change in season 2 to address contemporary societal issues

Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. The show's director, Hwang Dong Hyuk, has revealed some major rule changes in the games that could change the entire storyline. Moreover, it is also a reflection of the current societal issues that create a divide among people.

Hwang Dong Hyuk has revealed that he has included themes of divisiveness and gender conflict in the upcoming new season. The director explained that in Season 2, the OX Voting system has evolved from Season 1. While players could previously vote to leave the game after each round, Season 2 introduces voting after every game, allowing participants to decide whether to stay or leave. Those who vote 'O' or 'X' will form separate groups, creating divisions and internal conflicts as players take sides.

The director addressed modern-day divisiveness, noting the widespread global, regional, and social conflicts, including generational and gender-based disputes. He further explained that this division is mirrored in the voting system of Season 2, where participants are split into 'O' and 'X' groups, symbolizing the theme of separation and conflict. This satirical element reflects the societal tendency to create divisions and clash over differences.

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P., and more.

