Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo appeals 8-month prison sentence for sexual misconduct over ‘harsh’ punishment

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

Squid Game actor Oh Young Soo has been sentenced to 8 months in prison for sexual misconduct. According to the latest reports, the actor has filed an appeal, arguing that the punishment is too excessive. Recently, he attended the first appeal trial at Suwon District Court.

According to a report by Ilgan Sports, the first hearing for Oh Young Soo’s appeal trial was held on August 29 at the Suwon District Court 6-1 Criminal Division. The actor’s side submitted a reason for the appeal when requested by the court to provide one.

His legal representative argued that the punishment is "too harsh." They claimed that he had already been "punished by the public." "The defendant has been forced to step down from movies one after another due to this incident and has also been judged by society," added Oh Young Soo’s legal team.

During the first trial, the prosecution argued that the sentence was too lenient and unfair given the seriousness of his sexual misconduct. On the other hand, the actor’s legal representative pointed to his old age, claiming there was a misunderstanding of the facts, a misinterpretation of the law, and an unfair sentencing.

Oh Young Soo’s next trial is scheduled to be held on October 29.

For the unversed, In November 2022, Oh Young Soo was indicted on charges of sexual misconduct. He was accused of inappropriately hugging and holding the hand of Ms. A, an actress, while she was staying in the countryside for a play performance in August 2017. The Squid Game actor committed the second offense in the same year when he was accused of forcibly kissing the actress’ cheek in front of her residence.

Initially, Oh Young Soo denied the charges but was convicted later. In March 2024, the sentencing trial was held and the actor was found guilty on all charges. He received an 8-month prison sentence and 2 years of suspension. The court also ordered him to complete the 40 hours of sexual violence treatment programs.

Following the conviction, Oh Young Soo was banned from KBS channel appearance. His casting was also replaced in K-Movie, About Family, even though he had completed the filing schedule by then.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

