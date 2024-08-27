Lee Jung Jae updates on Squid Game 2 progress: Awaited sequel in 'post-production phase' with promotions beginning soon

Lee Jung Jae, the famous South Korean actor who will be soon seen reprising his iconic role in the viral hit K-drama Squid Game 2 recently gave a new update about the highly awaited sequel. Talking about it, Lee Jung Jae commented that Squid Game 2 is currently in the “post-production phase” with its promotion beginning soon.

On August 27, 2024, according to allkpop report, Lee Jung Jae attended Lee Jung Jae: The Endless Challenge session at the 2024 International Broadcast, Audio & Video Market (BCWW) which was held at COEX in Gangnam, Seoul. During the session, unsurprisingly when the actor was asked about Squid Game 2, he readily gave new updates.

The actor discussed the change in his journey and diving into directing and producing with the rise in Korean content while throwing light on his future projects and goals.

Lee Jung Jae will soon be reprising his role as Seong Gi Hun in the most awaited K-drama sequel Squid Game 2. The show recently confirmed the premiere date to be December 26.

Talking about Squid Game 2, Lee Jung Jae said that since the sequel is set to release towards the end of December this year, the “post-production is underway”. The actors currently are getting ready for the upcoming promotion phase by discussing characters and the show. The actor assured that Squid Game 2 will be beginning promotions soon “in the second half of the year.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, not long ago a thrilling teaser from Squid Game 2 introduced new player numbers while keeping the contestants under wraps and raising the excitement.

Lee Jung Jae was recently seen leading the Star Wars Disney+ original series The Acolyte as Sol which earned him great praise. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his return to Squid Game 2 which earned him his first Emmy Award.

Lee Jung Jae is one of the top South Korean actors who is known worldwide for his applaudable performances across movies and K-dramas. He is best known for the movies An Affair, Deliver Us From Evil, Hunt, Typhoon, New World, and The Housemaid.

ALSO READ: Top 15 most-watched K-dramas on Netflix: The Glory, Squid Game, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and more