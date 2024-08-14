Start your K-drama journey with these must-watch shows: Crash Landing on You, Itaewon Class, and more

Welcome to the exciting world of K-dramas! If you’re new here, you’re in for a treat. K-dramas, or Korean dramas, are known for their unique stories, lovable characters, and emotional rollercoasters. Whether you’re into romance, action, or fantasy, there’s something for everyone.

Imagine diving into a world where every episode leaves you wanting more. You’ll laugh, cry, and sometimes even shout at your screen. The best part? You’ll quickly find yourself attached to the characters and their journeys.

To get you started, we’ve picked some must-watch K-dramas perfect for beginners. These shows will introduce you to the magic of K-dramas and make you fall in love with this genre. So, grab some snacks, get comfy, and let’s start this K-drama adventure together!

Here are the top 10 K-dramas to watch if you are a beginner

1. Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and meets a kind officer. They fall in love despite their different worlds. The show is packed with romance, adventure, and heartwarming moments.

It’s perfect for new K-drama fans who enjoy emotional stories and exciting twists. If you love love stories with a bit of thrill, this one’s for you!

2. Goblin

Goblin is a fantasy drama about an immortal goblin searching for his bride to end his endless life. It’s a touching and magical story that will tug at your heartstrings. Perfect for new K-drama fans who love a mix of romance and fantasy.

3. Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun is about a soldier and a doctor who fall in love while working in a war-torn country. It’s a thrilling and heartwarming story that will keep you hooked. Perfect for new K-drama fans who enjoy romance with a bit of action

4. My Love from the Star

My Love from the Star is about an alien who has lived on Earth for 400 years and falls in love with a famous actress. It’s a funny and romantic story that’s perfect for new K-drama fans who enjoy a mix of humor and love.

5. Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class is about a young man seeking revenge and chasing his dreams in the lively neighborhood of Itaewon. It’s an inspiring and emotional journey as he opens a bar and fights against powerful enemies. Perfect for new K-drama fans who love stories of determination and hope.

6. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is about a girl named Bong Soon with superhuman strength. She gets hired as a bodyguard for a rich guy, Min Hyuk. The show is full of funny moments and exciting action scenes.

Bong Soon’s strength leads to many hilarious situations, and there’s also a sweet love story. If you’re new to K-dramas, this one is a fun and easy watch! You’ll love the mix of comedy and action.

7. Healer

Healer is about a night courier named Jung-hoo who has a mysterious past. While working, he meets a reporter named Young-shin. The show is packed with suspense and romance as they uncover secrets together.

Jung-hoo’s skills and Young-shin’s determination make for an exciting story. If you’re new to K-dramas, this one is a great pick! You’ll enjoy the thrilling plot and the sweet love story.

8. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is about a young weightlifter, Bok Joo, as she navigates life, love, and self-discovery. It’s a sweet and relatable story about growing up and finding your path. If you’re new to K-dramas, this one is heartwarming and easy to enjoy!

9. The King: Eternal Monarch

The King: Eternal Monarch is a fantasy romance about a king who travels to a parallel world. It’s a mix of love, adventure, and mystery. If you’re new to K-dramas, this show is a great pick because it has a bit of everything – romance, action, and a unique storyline. The epic tale and the intriguing twists will hook you. Give it a try, and enjoy the ride!

10. Reply 1988

Reply 1988 takes you back to the 1980s, following the lives of five families in the same neighborhood. It’s heartwarming and full of life lessons, showing their everyday joys and struggles. If you’re new to K-dramas, this one is a touching and relatable watch that feels like a warm hug!

There's something for everyone! Whether you're into cute love stories or thrilling adventures, K-dramas you'll find it all here. It's like a box of chocolates; you never know what you'll get, but it's always delicious! Once you start watching, you'll be hooked. Trust us, you'll be binge-watching in no time.

