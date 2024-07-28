Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BLACKPINK confirms 2025 comeback, Yoo Ah In faces 4-year jail time over drug use, and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Let’s dive directly into this week’s top K-drama and K-pop news. BLACKPINK is confirmed to make a comeback in 2025, while 2NE1 is also set to return with a world tour. Continue reading to have a recap of the breaking news this week.

BLACKPINK confirms 2025 comeback

On July 21, YG Entertainment’s founder Yang Hyun Suk confirmed BLACKPINK is preparing for their highly-anticipated comeback in 2025. The megastar girl group will also embark on a world tour next year. This will mark the quartet’s first music release after almost 3 years since their studio album Born Pink was released in September 2022.

2NE1 set to reunite for world tour in October

It has also been announced that four-piece generation group 2NE1 is also set to reunite soon to go on a WELCOME BACK tour, celebrating their 15th debut anniversary this year. They will kick off the first concert in October in Seoul followed by a few more performances in Japan. The group is expected to make stops in more cities in 2025.

NewJeans goes on break amid ongoing plagiarism controversy

On July 23, ADOR took to their Instagram and announced that NewJeans would pause their activities for a while. They cited that the ongoing controversy of their alleged plagiarism in Bubble Gum has intensely affected the young members. Although the agency thinks this break is a well-deserved rest for the group, they also assured that the quintet will use this time to prepare for many exciting projects.

Yoo Ah In faces jail time and hefty fines for drug use

According to a July 24 report by JTBC, prosecutors in charge of Yoo Ah In’s drug trial have demanded a 4-year prison sentence for the actor. Additionally, he has to pay a hefty fine of 2 million won.

During the seventh hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, the Burning actor stood accused of habitual drug use and violating the Narcotics Control Act.

In previous hearings, Yoo Ah In admitted to being prescribed medications as treatment for his depression and panic disorders. He also admitted to using Marijuana for the same reason.

He also refuted claims of using proxy prescription and a doctor even testified in his favor. However, the prosecutor argued that the actor along with his associate Mr. Choi indulged in drug consumption overseas, evading Korean law enforcement.

Overall, he has been accused of using four types of drugs on 181 occasions including ketamine, propofol, midazolam, and remimazolam.

Actor Ji Soo’s former agency ordered to pay for causing damages to River Where the Moon Rise production

In 2021, while appearing in the KBS2 drama River Where the Moon Rise, Ji Soo faced school bullying accusations, leading him to withdraw from his lead role followed by an apology. At that point, the drama already aired up to 6 episodes, and the sudden change in cast cost Victory Contents a huge amount to refilm the series.

Now, the 31st civil division of the Seoul Central District Court ordered the actor’s former agency KEYEAST to pay 1.4 billion KRW in damages due to disruption.

Byeon Woo Seok parts ways with security team behind airport controversy

Recently, Lovely Runner famed Byeon Woo Seok got involved in a controversy when his security personnel were accused of over-the-top measures. Although both the actor and the company later apologized, the criticism only grew larger. Now, the actor is no longer working with the same company.

Hwang Jung Eum confirmed to be dating a basketball player

Hwang Jung Eum’s agency Y1 Entertainment recently confirmed that the actress is positively getting to know a basketball player. They revealed that the two stars in their respective field recently developed mutual affection.

Following her marriage to businessman Lee Young Don in 2016, The Escape of the Seven star gave birth to two children. In 2021, she filed for divorce but later agreed to work on the relationship. Earlier in 2024, she filed for divorce from her former husband for the second time.

