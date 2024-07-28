Stray Kids’ hit tracks Maniac, S-Class, and LALALA make surprise appearance at Paris Olympics 2024; Watch

Stray Kids, the famous K-pop boy group that recently made headlines with its latest comeback mini album ATE recently made an appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Mexican gymnast brought Stray Kids to her Paris Olympics 2024 by using Maniac, S-Class, and LALALA in her performance.

Stray Kids' songs Maniac, S-Class, and LALALA were used by a Mexican gymnast at the Paris Olympics 2024

On July 18, 2024, during the Paris Olympics 2024 gymnasts games, it was noticed that Mexican gymnast Alexa Moreno used Stray Kids songs in her performance.

Alexa Moreno used Stray Kids’ hit tracks Maniac, LALALA, and S-Class were used by Alexa Moreno as background instrumentals for her floor routine.

Watch Stray Kids songs Maniac, LALALA, and S-Class here:

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Stray Kids hit songs making it to the esteemed Paris Olympics 2024.

In new developments, Stray Kids has surprised all fans by collaborating with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as they also gave voice to their new movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

Know more about Stray Kids

Stray Kids is one of the most popular K-pop boy groups. Stray Kids was created through a reality survival show in 2017.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Han, Changbin, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Felix, I.N.and Lee Know. Stray Kids is best known for their noise style music which is inspired by hip-hop, heavy metal, dance-pop, and electroclash.

In the most latest news, Stray Kids have dropped their highly awaited mini album ATE alongside the lead track Chk Chk Boom. Chk Chk Boom’s music video also featured special cameos by Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids has renewed their exclusive contract with their agency JYP Entertainment along with solo contracts. After which all 8 members sent special messages to their fans assuring them.

In other news, Stray Kids’ Chk Chk Boom recently got a shoutout through a mention from NASA surprising fans.

The eight-member boy group has also announced STAYweeK to celebrate the 6th anniversary of their fandom STAY. Throughout the week, Stary Kids will drop new and exciting content for their fans like a special dance practice video, vlogs, and more. Additionally, on August 1, Stray Kids will drop a music video for the track Stray Kids from ATE.

