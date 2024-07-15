The Auditors with Shin Ha Kyun and Miss Night and Day with Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun achieve personal best viewership

Shin Ha Kyun and Lee Jung Ha's The Auditors is a law drama that has achieved its highest viewership ratings yet with the latest episode. Lee Jung Eun and Jung Eun Ji's fantasy romance comedy Miss Night and Day also saw a rise in viewership and marked its personal best. Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most-watched programme once more. Here are the details of the viewership ratings for July 14.

The Auditors sees increase in viewership with 4th episode

According to Nielsen Korea, The Auditors scored a nationwide average viewership rating of 7.2 percent, which is an increase of almost 2 percent from the previous episode. It tells the story of a veteran auditor Shin Cha Il who has a cold personality and is ruthless when it comes to work.

His team includes a rookie employee who is affectionate and warm. It tells the story of the two growing as individuals and doing their jobs better as they start working together.

Miss Night and Day returns to its all-time high

Miss Night and Day jumped back to its high ratings and attained 8.4 percent marking its highest yet.

The drama revolves around a woman in her 20s who struggles to find a decent job. One day she finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman. Since then, during the days she has the body of the older woman and on the nights she has her younger body. This works to her advantage as she gets the job of an intern with a prosecutor who solves drug cases.

Advertisement

Beauty and Mr. Romantic remains the most-watched

Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintained its reign and became the most-watched program for Sunday once again scoring 17.9 percent. The Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo starrer drama tells the story of an actress who due to circumstances hits her bottom. Fate reunites her with her first love who is now an assistant director. He helps her gain back her position.

ALSO READ: Im Se Mi set to reunite with True Beauty co-star Moon Ga Young in Black Salt Dragon alongside Choi Hyun Wook; Kwak Si Yang confirmed to join