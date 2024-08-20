The Empress fame Jang Shin Young refutes divorce rumors with husband Kang Kyung Joon following latter's affair scandal

Actress Jang Shin Young, best known for her role in The Empress, has recently spoken out against the swirling divorce rumors following her husband Kang Kyung Joon’s involvement in an affair scandal. In an emotional and heartfelt Instagram post on August 19, Jang Shin Young addressed the public for the first time since the controversy erupted eight months ago, making it clear that she will not be ending her marriage.

In her post, Jang Shin Young expressed deep regret for the pain caused by the scandal and apologized to those who have supported her and her family. She acknowledged the overwhelming support they received, which she felt they didn’t deserve, and expressed her sorrow for letting down those who extended such kindness to them.

Jang Shin Young shared how the voice of her child brought her back to reality during a time when she was lost and struggling. “I realized then that I couldn’t allow myself to collapse. I have to protect my children. My life, which still has many days ahead, is precious, but even more precious are my children, whom I must protect,” she wrote. This realization led her to decide to stand by her husband, despite the difficulties, for the sake of their family.

The actress also emphasized the importance of shielding their children from the harsh criticism directed at her husband, asking the public for understanding and compassion. She expressed concern that their children might come across negative comments, which could further impact their well-being.

Advertisement

Jang Shin Young concluded her message by thanking everyone who supported her during this challenging time, saying that each kind word gave her the strength to stand back up. She hopes that the next time she addresses the public, it will be with a smile and good news, leaving her followers with a sense of hope for the future.

Take a look at her post here;

Jang Shin Young's statement comes as a response to growing speculation about the state of her relationship with Kang Kyung Joon, who faced public scrutiny after being accused of adultery last December. The scandal, which resulted in a lawsuit demanding 50 million KRW (approximately 37,500 USD) in damages, left many fans feeling disappointed and betrayed, especially considering the couple’s previously publicized happy family life on shows like SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny and KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman.

Advertisement

Kang Kyung Joon’s legal case came to a close after the first trial on July 24 at the Seoul Family Court, where he accepted the plaintiff’s claims.

ALSO READ: Hyolyn confesses she's currently crushing on Stray Kids' Felix and influencer Dex during Weekly Idol appearance; WATCH