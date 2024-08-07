'I said yes': Trolley star Choi Soo Im announces marriage plans with non-celebrity businessman in August; see PICs

In a heartwarming announcement, actress Choi Soo Im, known for her roles in Trolley and Mine, has revealed her plans to marry her long-time partner. On August 7, her agency, Management Romance, confirmed that the actress will tie the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé on August 18. The couple, who have been together for two years, will celebrate their union in an intimate ceremony with close family, relatives, and friends in Seoul.

Choi Soo Im, who made her debut with the film Sunny in 2011, has since built a versatile career in both film and television. Her impressive portfolio includes roles in critically acclaimed dramas such as Mine, Green Mothers' Club, and Glitch, as well as her recent appearance in Trolley. Despite her public career, Choi Soo Im has managed to keep her personal life private, which makes this announcement even more special.

The actress’s agency shared that the wedding will be a private affair, focusing on the couple’s close-knit circle rather than a grand public event. The groom, whose identity has been kept out of the limelight, is described as a businessman with no public profile, highlighting the couple’s desire for a low-key celebration.

Take a look at her heartwarming post here;

Choi Soo Im's career trajectory has been marked by her ability to take on diverse roles and showcase her acting prowess. From her early days as a bully in Sunny to her more recent performances in the highly popular dramas Trolley and Glitch, she has consistently impressed audiences with her depth and range. Her role in Trolley as Choi Ja-Young earned her significant praise, further solidifying her place in the industry.

Advertisement

As Choi Soo Im prepares for this new chapter in her life, fans and industry peers are offering their heartfelt congratulations. The actress's decision to share this joyous moment with the public reflects her appreciation for the support she has received throughout her career.

The upcoming wedding marks a new milestone for Choi Soo Im, who has successfully balanced her professional life with her personal happiness. As she steps into this new phase of her life, fans eagerly await to see how she will continue to shine both on and off-screen.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When V was ready to 'unfriend' Choi Woo Shik after he failed to guess BTS' song Blood Sweat & Tears in a game