The Frog Character Posters: Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, and more are entangled in mysterious events; see PICS

Go Min Si who not long ago made heads turn with her moving performance in the monster thriller K-drama Sweet Home will be soon seen starring in a new thriller K-drama.

The Frog is a highly awaited thriller K-drama and ahead of its premiere, the show has unveiled new character posters starring Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, and more.

On August 2, 2024, Netflix unveiled the first character posters of the upcoming thriller K-drama The Frog.

The character posters begin with Kim Yun Seok as Jeon Young Ha, who runs a pension house in a secluded forest in 2021. He fashions a worried expression on his face as he looks over his shoulder against a forest background.

In the second poster, we see Go Min Si as she transforms into the role of Yoo Seong Ah, a mysterious woman who arrives one day at the secluded pension house run by Young Ha but her arrival sets dangerous things in motion. Go Min Si’s poster especially sends chills down the spine as she looks entirely tattered damp in the rain with bloodshot eyes.

Moving on, in the third poster we go back in time to 2000 when we meet Yoon Kye Sang as Gu Sang Jun who used to run a motel in the same building as present Young Ha. Gu Sang Jun’s life is destroyed due to an incident.

In the last poster, we meet Lee Jung Eun who plays the investigative officer Yoon Bo Min who is responsible for the investigation of both Young Ha and Sang Jun’s cases. In the poster she can be seen looking from behind a door hinting at the terrifying suspense the story will have.

See the new character posters from The Frog here:

The Frog will be helmed by the noted director of The World of the Married, Mo Wan Il. Furthermore, The Frog is expected to have a run of 8 episodes while it is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 23, 2024.

The Frog brings a new page in Go Min Si’s filmography as it will be entirely different from the roles she has portrayed to date.

