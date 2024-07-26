The Frog FIRST LOOK: Go Min Si goes all out to destroy life and peace of Kim Yun Seok; Watch teaser

The Frog is a much-awaited psychological thriller created by the director of The World of the Married. The series stars popular actors like Sweet Home's Go Min Si, Escape from Mogadishu's Kim Yun Seok, Parasite's Lee Jung Eun and more who are known for their amazing performances. The story follows a woman who comes to live in a guest house and starts destroying the peace of the owner and the people around him.

The Frog teaser featuring Go Min Si and Kim Yun Seok

On July 26, Netflix dropped the first teaser of their upcoming psychological thriller series The Frog. The teaser released shows Go Min Si coming to live in a guest house and strange things start happening in the life of the house owner (played by Kim Yun Seok) once she walks into his life.

The guest is out to destroy the owner's life and the teaser creates intrigue as to why. The last scene shows Go Min Si covered in blood as she screams at a disturbed Kim Yun Seok over the phone.

More about The Frog

The Frog is scheduled to premiere on August 23 and will be streaming on Netflix. Go Min Si, Kim Yun Seok, Lee Jung Eun and Yoon Kye Sang take on the main roles in the drama.

The project has been directed by Mo Wan Il who is known for hits like The World of the Married, Misty and A Beautiful Mind.

It tells the story of two men who run a guest house. Back in 200, the place was run by Koo Sang Joon who lived with his family. One summer they lose everything due to an incident. Yoon Bo Min was the police officer in charge at that time. 20 years later, now Jeon Young Ha runs the place. One day a mysterious guest comes to live in the guest house and the owner's life drastically changes.

