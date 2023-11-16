The Heirs' Jo Myung Soo to Happiness' Jung Yi Hyun: Reminisce birthday boy Park Hyung Sik’s iconic roles

Park Hyung Sik, marking his 33rd birthday on November 9, has been a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry since his debut in 2010 as ZE:A's main vocalist. Commencing his acting journey with the 2012 SBS drama I Remember You, he's renowned for outstanding performances in beloved K-dramas such as The Heirs, Hwarang, Strong Girl Bong Soon, and numerous others.

Reminisce Park Hyung Sik’s ascent to the top

Born on November 16, 1991, in Gyeonggi, Park Hyung Sik is a South Korean actor and singer. He embarked on his entertainment journey after three years of training and debuted as the main vocalist of the South Korean boy group ZE:A with their first single album, Nativity, released on January 7, 2010. That same year marked his cameo appearances in a few television series like Prosecutor Princess, Marry Me, Please, and Gloria.

Transitioning into theater, Park Hyung Sik initiated his theatrical career in 2011, participating in the musical Temptation of Wolves alongside Super Junior's Ryeowook. His acting career commenced in 2012 with SBS' special drama I Remember You. Hyung Sik, alongside fellow ZE:A members Siwan, Kevin, Minwoo, and Dongjun, formed the group's first sub-unit, ZE:A Five in the subsequent year.

His wider recognition came after his participation in the show Real Men in June 2013, earning him the endearing nickname Baby Soldier for his innocent yet passionate demeanor. Park Hyung Sik’s breakthrough leading role arrived in February 2017 in JTBC's Strong Girl Bong Soon, a rom-com which received critical acclaim and emerged as one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history.

Expanding his repertoire, he ventured into feature films, making his debut in the legal film Juror 8 in May 2019. His performance earned him the Best New Actor award at the 39th Korean Association of Film Critics Awards, along with nominations at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards and the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for Best New Actor (Film).

Park Hyung Sik undertook his mandatory military service in June 2019.

Post-military discharge in January 2021, he starred in the apocalyptic city thriller Happiness alongside Han Hyo-joo.

In October 2021, Park Hyung Sik took another step in his career by establishing his own management agency, P&Studio, as a subsidiary of his former agency, UAA, collaborating with his longtime managers.

These K-dramas simply prove how versatile Park Hyung Sik is

1. Heirs: Park Hyung Sik stars in this romantic comedy-drama as Jo Myung Soo, alongside a stellar cast including Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, and Kim Ji Won. Directed by Bu Sung Chul and Shin Hyo Kang, and written by Kim Eun Sook, this 2013 show spans 20 episodes. The plot unfolds in Los Angeles, depicting the reconnection of two teenagers from diverse social backgrounds.

Advertisement

2. High Society: This South Korean romantic drama highlights Kim You Jin, Sung Jun, Park Hyung Sik, and Lim Ji Yeon in key roles. With 16 episodes, directed by Young Hun Choi and penned by Myung Hee Ha in 2015, it follows Jang Yoon-ha, the youngest daughter of a wealthy Chaebol family as she navigates working at a food market despite her immense wealth.

3. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth: Park Hyung Sik stars in another action comedy drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, alongside fellow stars Park Seo Joon, Go Ara, Choi Minho, BTS’ V and others. This multi-starrer 2016 K-drama is directed by Yoon Sung Shik. The storyline revolves around a group of male warrior youth known as Hwarang.

4. Strong Girl Bong Soon: Starring Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo, and Jun Suk Ho in the lead, this South Korean comedy crime drama is directed by Lee Hyeong Min and written by Baek Mi Kyeong. The plot centers on Do Bong Soon, a woman with inherited superhuman powers, who is hired by a CEO upon noticing her powers.

5. The Juror: In 2019, Park Hyung Sik made his film debut with this one. The ensemble cast also includes Moon So Ri, Jo Han Chul, Seo Jung Yeon, and others. The film's storyline delves into South Korea's inaugural trial by jury in 2008. Park Hyung Sik’s performance earned him critical acclaim in his very first film.

6. Happiness: It's an action fantasy horror series, spanning 12 episodes. It stars Han Hyo Joo, Jo Woo Jin, Joo Hee Park, alongside Park Hyung Sik. Directed by Ahn Gil Ho and written by Sang Woon Han in 2021, this South Korean show unfolds an apocalyptic thriller narrative amidst outbreaks of infectious illness.

7. Our Blooming Youth: Starring Park Hyung Sik, So Nee Jeon, Pyo Ye Jin, and Jong Seok Yun, this historical drama showcases a mysterious storyline. Directed by Jong Jae Lee, it follows a prince's discovery of a book containing ghost stories.

Doctor Slump reunites Heirs’ Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye after a decade

Scheduled for a 2024 release, Doctor Slump marks Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's first collaboration since 2010's The Heirs. This powerful pairing has generated significant buzz for the upcoming JTBC drama, with the actors jointly attending multiple events, heightening the anticipation among viewers. Directed by Oh Hyun Jong and written by Baek Sun Woo, the drama focuses on the romantic journey between two doctors.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Jung Se, and more triumph at 59th Grand Bell Awards; Full winner list inside