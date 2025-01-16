The Queen Who Crowns' director denies involvement in explicit scenes; explains channel's role in decision

The Queen Who Crowns has been receiving immense backlash over explicit scenes in the series, particularly the difference in content being shown on TVING and tvN. In response to the growing controversy, director Kim Sang Ho addressed the concerns, denying any personal involvement in the decision to include such scenes.

On January 16, 2024, the director of The Queen Who Crowns, Kim Sang Ho, explained to the South Korean news outlet Hankyung that the script did not explicitly describe any nude or highly suggestive scenes but emphasized that the show’s production team did not intend to focus on explicit content. He stated that, while such scenes were not written in the script, the filming involved conveying their importance to the storyline. Despite the intense focus on these scenes, the director clarified that the intention was never to exploit them for shock value.

Furthermore, Kim Sang Ho elaborated on the show's planning stage, revealing that the TVING version of The Queen Who Crowns was always intended to be rated 19+ and include more mature content. From the beginning of the casting process, the inclusion of explicit scenes was discussed openly, and the actors were fully aware of their presence. The director emphasized that no coercion or pressure was placed on the cast members to film these scenes.

While the explicit scenes were edited for the TVN broadcast, TVING aired the unfiltered version, which led to questions about whether the streaming platform’s decision to include them was aimed at attracting more subscribers. The director further clarified that the scenes were filmed with the actors’ consent and explained that any intimate moments were portrayed with the help of body doubles and CGI.

Furthermore, as the debate continue, the director also added that he could not comment directly on the matter.

