BLACKPINK and TWICE's comeback plans compared, former's new single labelled as 'scam' by fans

TWICE and BLACKPINK are set to embark on group world tours around the same time. They will also be making their full-group musical comeback ahead of that. Since both of them have big, global fanbases, they are often compared with each other. With their upcoming schedule colliding and due to Jeongyeon's latest update regarding TWICE's tour plans, BLACKPINK and their agency YG Entertainment are facing criticism.

TWICE's plans for THIS IS FOR World Tour

TWICE is set to release 14 songs as part of their fourth full-length album, THIS IS FOR. Additionally, they will drop 9 solo songs, a new Japanese album and also Chaeyoung's debut solo music. Recently, Jeongyeon revealed that the group is preparing solo songs as bonus musical offerings for their upcoming THIS IS FOR World Tour. She further mentioned that the tracks will not be included in their upcoming album.

Why is TWICE's comeback plan sparking backlash against BLACKPINK?

As BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) came across Jeongyeon's statement, they couldn't help but "envy" ONCEs (TWICE's fandom). They were impressed by how much effort TWICE was putting in creating songs just for their concerts, besides a full-fledged packed musical release schedule for the year. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK was only set to unveil a single, that too during their Goyang concert.

No information regarding an official MV release has been provided by YG Entertainment. The long wait for about 3 years just for one track, and not an album, has been labelled as a "scam" by fans. Disheartened BLINKs asked the girl group and theur label to take notes from TWICE. As per them, "Twice makes music for the love of the game while Blackpink members have to be forced into the recording studio."

The only thing that might bring some solace to BLINKs is if BLACKPINK's upcoming single release comes with a music video. Given that the group hasn't engaged in any group activities since their 2022 Born Pink era, this comeback is highly anticipated. It will also mark their first music release since re-signing with YG Entertainment for their group schedule management.

