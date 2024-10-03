Top 7 K-dramas that will make you feel single: It's Okay not to be Okay, Lovestruck in the City, and more

Feeling lonely and single? Sometimes, all you need is a good K-drama to make you feel better (or worse) about your relationship status. These shows capture the highs and lows of single life, from heartwarming friendships to heartbreaking romances. Grab your tissues and get ready to laugh, cry, and maybe even feel envious of these fictional characters.

Whether you're looking for a feel-good comedy or a tear-jerking romance, there's a K-drama out there that will resonate with you. From the quirky characters to the heartwarming friendships, these shows will make you laugh, cry, and appreciate the beauty of being single.

1. My Mister

My Mister tells the story of Dong-hoon, a middle-aged man burdened by life's struggles, and his unexpected bond with a young woman, Ji-an, who is grappling with her own hardships. The series poignantly portrays loneliness as both characters navigate their emotional scars.

Their relationship evolves from mutual understanding to profound support, highlighting how connections can flourish in despair. This drama resonates with anyone who has felt isolated yet yearns for companionship, making it a perfect watch for those feeling single.

2. It's Okay to Not Be Okay

This drama follows Moon Gang-tae, a caregiver at a psychiatric ward, and Ko Moon-young, a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder. Their paths cross in a tale that intertwines healing and love amidst personal traumas.

Advertisement

The show delves into the characters' loneliness and struggles to connect with others while exploring mental health themes. It emphasizes that even in isolation, love can emerge as a powerful force for healing, making viewers reflect on their own relationships and feelings of solitude

3. Because This Is My First Life

In this unique story, Nam Se-hee and Yoon Ji-ho agree to a contract marriage for practical reasons—housing and financial security—while both deal with their own loneliness. As they face societal pressures and their own wants, they slowly build an unexpected relationship.

The series shows how real companionship can grow in surprising ways, connecting with viewers who understand the challenge of finding genuine connections in a world full of shallow relationships.

4. Something in the Rain

This slow-burn romance follows Jin-a, a woman in her 30s, who falls in love with Jun-hui, her best friend's younger brother. As they deal with age gaps and pressure from society, the story touches on themes of loneliness and emotional vulnerability.

Advertisement

Jin-a faces her own struggles with past heartbreaks and expectations. The heartfelt storytelling makes it relatable for anyone who has ever felt alone while searching for love.

5. Thirty-Nine

"Thirty-Nine" follows three best friends approaching their 40s as they face life's ups and downs—love, work struggles, and health challenges. The show beautifully captures the essence of their friendship while also highlighting the loneliness each one experiences in their personal lives. It strikes a chord with viewers who may feel single or disconnected as they watch the characters navigate love and loss together.

6. Lovestruck in the City

This drama presents a unique narrative style where couples recount their past romances through interviews. It follows an architect searching for his summer love amidst urban loneliness and fleeting connections. The storytelling emphasizes how memories can evoke feelings of longing and solitude, making it relatable for those reflecting on their own romantic experiences or lack thereof

Advertisement

7. My Roommate is a Gumiho

In this fantasy romantic comedy, a college student accidentally swallows a magical bead belonging to a nine-tailed fox (gumiho), leading to an unusual cohabitation situation. As they navigate their quirky living arrangement, loneliness emerges as both characters confront their pasts and desires for connection.

The light-hearted yet poignant exploration of companionship amidst supernatural elements strikes a chord with viewers feeling single or seeking deeper connections

ALSO READ: All Park Shin Hye K-dramas to binge-watch on Netflix: Doctor Slump, Memories of the Alhambra, The Heirs and more