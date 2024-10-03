All Park Shin Hye K-dramas to binge-watch on Netflix: Doctor Slump, Memories of the Alhambra, The Heirs and more

Park Shin Hye is one of the most versatile South Korean actresses who has been captivating viewers and fans with her expressive roles across different genres. She has taken on a wide range of challenging roles while acing them every time like the back of her hand. To fall in love with her acting, here are all Park Shin Hye K-dramas to watch on Netflix.

1. Doctor Slump

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Yoon Bak, Gong Seong Ha

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2024

Genre: Medical drama, Romantic Comedy

Doctor Slump is the most recent hit rom-com K-drama led by Park Shin Hye. It follows the heartfelt story of childhood rivals Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) who meet again after falling into a viscous slump.

They both fall from their successful careers into the darkest period of their lives and to their surprise become the only support to each other. Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo go from rivals to becoming each other’s heartwarming comfort and slowly as they help each other up on their feet, they end up finding love as well.

2. Memories of the Alhambra

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Hyun Bin

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2018-19

Genre: Science Fantasy, Romance, Action, Thriller

Memories of the Alhambra follows the story of Yoo Jin Woo (Hyun Bin), CEO of an investment company who travels to Granada, Spain to meet the creator of a fantastic AR game, Jung Se Joo (EXO’s Chanyeol).

But when he suddenly goes missing, Yoo Jin Woo stags at his older sister, Jung Hee Joo’s (Park Shin Hye) hostel. They both get wrapped in a thrilling web of mysterious incidents as a result of the real world and the AR world clashing with each other.

3. The Heirs/Inheritors

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Lee Min Ho, Kim Woo Bin

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Teen, Drama

The Heirs also known as Inheritors is one of the most popular K-dramas of the past decade. This Park Shin Hye drama follows the story of privileged high schoolers. Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho), a wealthy heir who was exiled to the US met Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) and fell for her.

Kim Tan was already engaged to another chaebol princess Yoo Rachel (Kim Ji Won) so when they returned to Korea, it led to a lot of obstacles in the path of his taking over business and winning the love of Cha Eun Sang. While his best friend turned enemy Choi Young Do (Kim Woo Bin) complicated things further by irritating Eun Sang and then falling for her too.

4. Sisyphus: The Myth

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Cho Seung Woo, Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Byung Chul

IMDB Rating: 7

Release year: 2021

Genre: Science Fiction, Thriller, Drama, Action, Romance

Sisyphus: The Myth is a thrilling science fiction K-drama that follows the mind-bending tale of Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who meets a beautiful mysterious woman Kang Seo Hae who came from the future for him.

Han Tae Sool takes on a dangerous journey with Kang Seo Hae to bring light to hidden creatures residing in the world and break a time loop to prevent a nuclear war from happening.

5. Pinocchio

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Lee Jong Suk, Kim Young Kwang, Lee Yu Bi

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Release year: 2014-15

Genre: Romance, Drama, Comedy, Family

Pinocchio is one of the most popular Park Shin Hye K-dramas and follows the story of Ki Ma Hyung who loses his entire family in a dangerous accident. He is saved from drowning by Choi In Ha’s (Park Shin Hye) grandfather who adopts him believing he is his son who died years ago and is named Choi Dal Po.

Choi In Ha has Pinocchio syndrome which forbids her from speaking any lies. In Ha and Dal Po live as niece and uncle regardless of being almost of the same age. When Choi Dal Po learns that his family was ruined by Choi In Ha’s mother who is a reporter who reported the facility foire wrongfully, he tries to distance himself but instead falls for her. Years later, they both decide to become true reporters who fight for justice.

6. You are Beautiful

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jang Keun Suk, Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Hong Gi

IMDB Rating: 7.7

Release year: 2009

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

You’re Beautiful follows the story of Ko Mi Nyeo an orphan who has a twin brother, Ko Mi Nam. When Ko Mi Nam becomes a K-pop idol he has to get surgery and to hide the truth behind it, his manager asks Ko Mi Nyeo to pose as his brother for the time being until his recovery.

So Ko Mi Nyeo disguises as a man and joins the band A.N. Jell in place of her brother and meets Hwang Tae Kyung, Kang Shin Woo, and Jeremy. Tae Kyung who was against her joining, somehow discovers the truth of her being a woman and threatens to reveal it. But as time passes she wins him over and he begins to fall for her.

7. Doctors

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Kim Rae Won, Yoon Kyun Sang, Lee Sung Kyung

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2016

Genre: Medical, Drama, Romance

Doctors also sometimes referred to as The Doctors follows Yoo Hye Jung, a girl who was a delinquent in high school and still has a headstrong personality. She has a checkered past which has made her skeptical towards most people. She changed her life when her high school teacher Hong Ji Hong helped her find her goal in life: to be a doctor.

Hong Ji Hong and Yoo Hye Jung reunite as neurosurgeons. Hong Ji Hong had a sad past as well and fell for Hye Jung while helping her get on the right path but realized it too late. When they reunite he confesses his love to her, changing Yoo Hye Jung’s perspective on life.

There's not much more left to do, just get your chill on and binge-watch these Park Shin Hye K-dramas on Netflix now!!

