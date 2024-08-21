TREASURE’s Junghwan mourns death of father; Funeral held privately among family and friends

Junghwan, a member of the K-pop group TREASURE, recently lost his father and is currently in mourning. The K-pop idol’s company, YG Entertainment, issued an official statement revealing that he is currently mourning. Fans are sending their condolences as the artist tries to cope with the tragic loss.

On August 21, 2024, YG Entertainment released a statement on Weverse stating that TREASURE’s Junghwan’s father passed away. The incident occurred on August 17, 2024, and the artist will be taking some time off to mourn the loss.

In the statement, the company informed the fans that the funeral was held quietly and attended by family, close relatives, and TREASURE members, respecting Junghwan's and his family's wishes. The company requests warm condolences and understanding to allow Junghwan to spend time mourning with his family.

YG Entertainment’s statement reads as follows -

Hello,

This is YG Entertainment.

We regret to inform you that TREASURE SO JUNG HWAN’s father passed away on August 17th.

We bring you this sad news with a heavy heart.

The funeral was held quietly among family, close relatives, and TREASURE members, following the wishes of JUNG HWAN and his family.

We ask for your warm condolences and consideration so that JUNG HWAN can have some time to mourn with his family.



Formed by YG Entertainment in 2019, the K-pop boy group is composed of 10 members, which include Choi Hyun Suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae Hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong Woo, and So Jung Hwan. In 2020, TREASURE made their debut with the first single album, The First Step: Chapter One.

The group went on to release their first studio album, titled The First Step: Treasure Effect, in 2021, which consists of the previously released single albums The First Step: Chapter One, The First Step: Chapter Two, and The First Step: Chapter Three.

In 2023, the group went on to release its second full album, Reboot, along with the title track, Bona Bona. The group held their second world tour in the same year, named after their album. After a long 9-month hiatus, the group made a comeback with a brand new single titled KING KONG in 2024.