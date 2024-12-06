Uncle Samsik's Byun Yo Han and Wonderland's Jung Yu Mi in talks to lead new rom-com film A Breathless Love; Report

Byun Yo Han and Jung Yu Mi are reportedly gearing up for their first collaboration. According to recent updates, the actors have received offers to star as the leads in the upcoming film A Breathless Love. The project will be helmed by director Kim Cho Hee, who previously worked with Jung Yu Mi on the 2016 film Ladies of the Forest.

On December 6, a Korean media outlet reported that Byun Yo Han and Jung Yu Mi have been cast in the upcoming romantic comedy A Breathless Love. The film will be directed by Kim Cho Hee, a filmmaker who has been honored at prestigious award ceremonies such as the Baeksang Arts Awards, the Busan International Film Festival, the Blue Dragon Film Awards, and more.

The film will be produced by Studio & New, a production company behind many popular K-dramas, including Moving, Doctor Cha, Descendants of the Sun, and Good Partner.

There is significant anticipation for this upcoming film, especially since it marks Jung Yu Mi's reunion with the director after eight years. Furthermore, attention is focused on the kind of chemistry the two talented actors will showcase in this highly anticipated project.

Byun Yo Han starred in two K-dramas this year- Uncle Samsik which was released back in May and Black Out which premiered in August. He is currently in talks for a 2025 drama titled Reborn, co-starring Esom.

He also made a big-screen return this year with the thriller Following, which also stars Shin Hye Sun and Lee El. The actor also has another film in the pipeline for 2025 premiere- Pavane for the Dead Princess.

Jung Yu Mi is currently starring in a tvN rom-com titled Love Your Enemy, co-starring Ju Ji Hoon. She has two more works lined up which will be released in 2025- When the Day Breaks and it's season 2.

Jung Yu Mi is best known for Train to Busan, The School Nurse Flies, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Reply 1994, Que Sera Sera, and more. She is also known for her role in the reality food show Jinny's Kitchen and it's season 2.

