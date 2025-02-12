Viki Korean Series: Top 7 romantic K-dramas to watch including Descendants of the Sun, Goblin and more

The day of love, February 14th, is right around the corner! Wondering what to do if you have some free time to spend at home? Here's a curated list of romantic K-dramas, including the classic mushy love story Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and the iconic office romance drama What's Wrong With Secretary Kim.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

In this drama, a woman with superhuman strength (Park Bo Young) is hired by a wealthy CEO (Park Hyung Sik) as his bodyguard. However, as they fight bad guys together, they unexpectedly fall for each other, becoming a beloved couple among K-drama fans.

Descendants of the Sun

This iconic drama, starring Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, revolves around the love story between a military captain and a doctor. Despite the hardships of their demanding lives, they find solace in each other's company.

Goblin: The Lonely and Great God

This series tells the romantic tale of a centuries-old immortal goblin and a young woman. The story highlights the extraordinary lengths they go to in order to support and care for each other.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

In this drama, a narcissistic CEO (Park Seo Joon) and his capable secretary (Park Min Young) become entangled in a steamy office romance. Together, they comically navigate the challenges of balancing their professional and personal lives.

The Legend of the Blue Sea

This drama explores the unique story of a Joseon-era mermaid and a modern-day man. Their complicated relationship spans different timelines, focusing on themes of fate, rebirth, and overcoming obstacles from their different worlds.

Because This Is My First Life

This drama follows a married couple who maintain the facade of a happy relationship in front of the world. It realistically explores the complexities of adult relationships and their struggles.

W: Two Worlds

This fantasy romance blurs the line between fiction and reality as a woman enters the world of a webtoon created by her father to save the male protagonist from his tragic fate. In the process, love blossoms between them.