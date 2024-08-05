V's solo song list that highlight his artistic identity beyond BTS

V or Kim Taehyung is more than just a member of BTS; he has proved it with his solo work. Here, V's solo song list has been curated to adequately showcase his growth as a singer and build an individual artistic identity beyond BTS. From the soulful melodies of Singularity to a more mature and intimate version of himself with Slow Dancing, the artist’s solo work delves into diverse genres, themes, and visions.

Without further ado, let’s dive deep into V’s solo songs that will instantly make you his fan.

11 V solo song list

1. Inner Child

Inner Child is a heartfelt track from BTS's 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7. The song is a touching reflection on the past self and the journey one took to the present. With a warm, uplifting melody and introspective lyrics, V reminisces about his childhood dreams and the changes he has undergone. The song's nostalgic tone resonates deeply with listeners, making it a comforting and inspiring anthem.

2. Love Me Again

Love Me Again is one of the popular singles from his debut solo album, Layover. The track beautifully captures the longing and vulnerability of a love lost. V's expressive voice takes center stage, conveying the deep yearning and regret embedded in the lyrics. The song's minimalist production, featuring soft piano and subtle strings, allows the artist’s vocals to shine, making it a significant addition to his solo repertoire.

3. Winter Bear

Written and composed by V himself, Winter Bear is a career-defining song from the artist. The English-language song is accompanied by a self-directed music video featuring the singer’s travels and serene landscapes. The song’s dreamy melody and poetic lyrics create a tranquil and soothing atmosphere. The track highlights V's talents as both a singer and a songwriter, endearing him even more to fans.

4. Singularity

Singularity is the opening track for BTS's Love Yourself: Tear album, featuring a smooth, jazz-inspired sound. The song’s haunting melody and V’s sultry vocals create a mesmerizing atmosphere. With its artistic and symbolic visuals, the accompanying music video further elevates the song's impact. The track is often praised for its mature and sophisticated vibe, showcasing the artist’s growth as an artist.

5. Rainy Days

In Rainy Days, the singer explores a more introspective and melancholic sound. The song's gentle melody and soothing instrumentation create a reflective mood, perfect for a rainy day. The artist’s calming voice, with its comforting quality, complements the song’s theme of contemplation and solace. The song perfectly embodies the emotions of losing someone one loves dearly.

6. Christmas Tree

Christmas Tree, featured in the OST for the drama Our Beloved Summer, is a heartwarming ballad that perfectly captures the essence of the holiday season. V's warm, velvety voice brings a sense of comfort and nostalgia to the song. The beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics make the song a cherished addition to V's solo discography, especially during the festive season.

7. Sweet Night

Sweet Night, another OST contribution, this time for the drama Itaewon Class, is a soothing, acoustic ballad. Sung entirely in English, the song’s gentle guitar and the artist’s tender vocals create an intimate and comforting atmosphere. The song’s lyrics, filled with longing and hope, resonate deeply with listeners, making the track a standout track in V’s solo career.

8. Stigma

From BTS's Wings album, Stigma is a soulful R&B track highlighting V's vocal range and emotional depth. The song delves into themes of guilt and confession, with the singer’s powerful falsettos and rich baritone bringing the raw emotions to life. The song is innovative and is a great inclusion not just in V’s discography but also in BTS’.

9. Slow Dancing

The B-side track from V’s solo album, Layover, showcases his romantic and sensual side. The song’s smooth rhythm and alluring lyrics create a laid-back, intimate vibe. The artist’s voice effortlessly glides over the melody, making it a perfect track for a slow dance. The song demonstrates V’s versatility in exploring different musical genres while maintaining his distinctive style.

10. FRI(END)S

This track is a special single that was released while V enlisted in the South Korean military. The English R&B track delves into the romantic side of the singer, where he reminisces about his time with his lover, but they are just "friends.” Moreover, the music video for the songs adds further context and showcases the mature side of him that fans have never seen before.

11. Blue

Blue is yet another B-side track from Layover that encapsulates the longing and yearning to be closer to someone. With mellow tunes and a repetitive hook, the track blends contemporary R&B with classic soul elements. The melancholy tone and evocative lyrics create a deeply moving listening experience, highlighting V's ability to convey complex emotions through his music.

The above-mentioned V’s solo song list showcases his versatile vocal range, emotional depth, and creative ingenuity, showcasing a side of V that goes beyond the boundaries of BTS. It is expected that the artist will continue to push boundaries and evolve with more releases.