What will RM do first after military discharge? BTS member reveals he's become 75 kgs during service and more

BTS' RM is currently fulfilling his military service. Earlier in May, he released his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. The album was well received by both the fans and the critics.

The rapper and songwriter reached out to interact with his fans and answered a few of the questions they had for him amid his military service.

BTS' RM reveals the first thing he wants to do after military discharge

On July 28, BTS member RM answered fans' questions on Weverse. He addressed a fan who had mentioned his weight. The rapper revealed that his current weight is 75 kilos and that he intends to lose his weight after military discharge.

Another fan asked him what he plans to do first after getting discharged. He replied that the first thing he must do is scream out loud. He also promised that he would share fun anecdotes from his time in the military once he is discharged.

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. Along with the album, he dropped the music video for the title track LOST. RM had also impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022.

RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. Jin was discharged earlier this June.

Jimin dropped his second solo album MUSE along with the music video of the title track Who. SUGA: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie was released in theaters on April 13. The film focuses on his concert as Agust D. Within 10 days of release, the film surpassed USD 10 million in revenue.

