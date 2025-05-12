Omniscient Reader: The Prophet; new posters reveal Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo characters' fierce mottos

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is an upcoming action-fantasy film featuring an ensemble cast. It unveiled its first look posters for its leads on May 12, heightening anticipation for its July release. The story unfolds in a dystopian world where the grim realm of a fantasy novel eerily comes to life. Given the impressive cast of Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and more, the film has been generating significant buzz since its announcement.

The character posters offer a sneak peek of Ahn Hyo Seop as Kim Dok Ja, Lee Min Ho as Yoo Jung Hyuk, BLACKPINK's Jisoo as Lee Ji Hye, Chae Soo Bin as Yoo Sang Ah, Shin Seung Ho as Lee Hyun Seong, Nana as Jung Hui Won and child actor Kwon Eun Seong as Lee Gil Yeong. Each character poster includes a specific tagline to make us better understand their personalities.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet tells the story of Kim Dok Ja, a fan of the dystopian web novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World, who suddenly finds the novel's world becoming a reality. His character poster holds the tagline "I'm the only Reader who knows about the end of this world." Yoo Jung Hyuk is the main character of the novel, who has the superpower of getting back to life from death. His poster includes a curious question: "Why did the world end up like this?"

Yoo Jung Hyuk's first encounter with Kim Dok Ja will take place when he saves the latter during a train accident. Besides Kim Dok Ja, Yoo Sang Ah is also one of the passengers on the train when the accident takes place. What follows next is their daily struggle for survival as they battle evil creatures. Exhausted and terrified, she asks, "Do we have to fight like this every day?" Lee Hyun Seong, Jung Hui Won and Lee Ji Hye form the other characters' formidable allies in their quest to save humanity.

Being a character from the novel, Lee Hyun Seong has a lingering question in mind: "Reader, how do you know about all this (the chronology of events)?" Jung Hui Won's tagline reads, "There's one remaining, a bloke who's given up on being a human." Lee Ji Hye, who takes up a rifle to fight evil, says, "Only the toughest person survives in this world." Baby Lee Gil Yeong also "wants to fight the monsters," showcasing the gravity of the situation.

