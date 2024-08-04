When BTS' RM wondered what love meant for him and revealed hopeless romantic side

BTS’ RM is known for his wise words and his outlook on life which he also showcases through his music. RM has expressed his opinions on true love and expressed what the word means to him.

He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and recently shared that he has been promoted to the position of Corporal.

Back in 2022, BTS member RM opened up about what love means to him. He said that he has given a lot of thought to what the word ‘love’ means. He added that ‘dislike’ and ‘jealousy’ are also parts of love. He elaborated that there are many many emotions which fall under the umbrella of ‘love’.

When the host commented that if you know your partner perfectly, you don’t get butterflies anymore, RM’s face visibly changed. To this RM expressed that this scenario is sad. This revealed RM’s hopeless romantic side.

Over the years, RM has talked about love of all forms from self-love, romance, familial love and more. The word has a lot of weight in the idol’s life and he constantly thinks about what importance it holds in life.

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. Along with the album, he dropped the music video for the title track LOST. RM had also impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022.

Advertisement

On August 1, RM took to Instagram and shared that he has been promoted to the level of a Corporal in the military. Fans congratulated him on his new victory.

RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. They keep in touch with their fans and also share messages about their progress and display their love on social media. Jin was discharged earlier this June.

ALSO READ: HyunA shuts down pregnancy rumors with new PICS from concert ahead of October wedding with Yong Junhyung