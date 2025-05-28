BLACKPINK's Jisoo and NCT's Doyoung continue being true besties to GOT7's Jinyoung with support for new film Hi.5, here's how

On May 26, Park Jinyoung and the other main cast members of Hi.5 attended a press event for the upcoming film in Seoul. The event became even more special when BLACKPINK's Jisoo and NCT's Doyoung showed their support for the idol-actor. While Jisoo was there in person, Doyoung expressed his backing through Instagram stories, despite not being able to attend. The genuine and affectionate friendship that the three shared over the years captured the hearts of fans.

GOT7's Jinyoung, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and NCT's Doyoung have been friends for years now, since their time as MCs for the weekly music show Inkigayo, from February 2017 to February 2018. As Jinyoung's long-shelved film is finally set to hit the South Korean theaters on May 30, 2025, his JinJiDo besties supported him in their own ways. For those unfamiliar with the term JinJiDo, it was formed with the initials of the trio—a nickname affectionately given by fans.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's support for GOT7's Jinyoung

Jisoo attended the Hi.5 press event and, as per fans, sat in a seat where bestie Jinyoung could easily spot her. She took a photo of the event, featuring a big poster of the movie. The picture shared on her Instagram story focused on Jinyoung, who was seen talking about the project and allegedly smiling at Jisoo. Fans shared the photo on social media, with comments like "This makes me so happy."

Some fans also shared a picture of the back of a woman wearing a blue and white-striped oversized shirt, baggy jeans and a red cap, claiming it to be Jisoo. Some even wanted to see the duo in an acting project together, even if it was a cameo role for Jinyoung in Jisoo's upcoming drama, Boyfriend on Demand.

NCT's Doyoung's support for GOT7's Jinyoung

Fans went "my jinjido" as Doyoung compensated for his absence in the Hi.5 event through his online promotion of the movie. He shared a shot of Jinyoung from the film along with the link to its teaser. Doyoung's shoutout and Jisoo's visit to the press event demonstrated that the trio's friendship remained unchanged over the years, despite their busy schedules limiting frequent meetups. JinJiDo crumbs were not on our 2025 bingo card, and we're not complaining.

