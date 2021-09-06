EXCLUSIVE: Why scalp care is the new skincare? An expert opines

Today, the personal care industry is filled with products that aim at your scalp because the skin on the top of your head is just as important to take care of like the skin on the rest of your body. At this point, you’re likely wondering if your shampoo and conditioner routine is enough. The short answer is that it can be if you are doing it right.

Your scalp health is directly correlated to your hair health. While the scalp is an extension of the skin on your face, it is thicker and has about 100,000 hair follicles to support it. The scalp is amongst the thickest areas of skin on the body and has more sebaceous glands and hair follicles than any other area. So, when we say that the skin is the largest organ of your body it includes the scalp area too. But of course, the skin on your scalp requires different care, and while that is so, your overall skin health could be dependent on how you treat your scalp as well. When your scalp is plagued with dandruff, you will notice that the area on your forehead, shoulders and nape will have acne.

When you massage your scalp with a concoction of therapeutic oils, it not only helps boost hair health but also alleviates stress and enhances your mood which in turn helps your skin look better due to the elimination of stress.



Harsh chemicals have already been ruled out from shampoos and conditioners due to the adverse effects they could have on your health, and following suit are more scalp care products trending since last year that are frankly genius. Scalp scrubs, hair teas and hair ampoules are gaining popularity all because they literally look after your scalp and offer more than what shampoo and conditioner could do for your hair.

So, it’s time to change let’s go for skinification of the scalp and take good care of it. Because at the end happy head is not possible without a happy scalp.

About the author: Justin Dayalu- Technical Educator-Hair at Enrich

