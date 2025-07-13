Not Netflix or JioHotstar, Saravanan’s Tamil courtroom drama Sattamum Needhiyum to release on THIS OTT platform

The world of Tamil web series is gearing up for another upcoming courtroom drama titled Sattamum Needhiyum. The show captures the rise of power of the ordinary man against the oppressive yet powerful system of the judiciary. And now the series has finally locked on its date of OTT release.

When and where to watch Sattamum Needhiyum

Sattamum Needhiyum will begin streaming on Zee5 from July 18 onwards. The Tamil drama’s first poster has already grabbed the attention of viewers, who are quite intrigued by it.

The announcement was made by the streaming giant itself, which shared a poster of the film with the OTT release date mentioned on it.

Official trailer and plot of Sattamum Needhiyum

The series centers around the transformative journey of Sundaramoorthy, who finds himself within the bustling world of justice, which is dominated only by those who have power and privilege.

The courtroom drama aims to be the voice of the voiceless through Sundaramoorthy. It will strive to showcase the repercussions that follow after the common man stands up and takes on power to fight against the oppressive system.

Besides this, the makers have promised the new series to be emotionally charged and a carrier of nail-biting suspense till the very last moment, as the plot aims to establish a deeply relatable narrative.

Cast and crew of Sattamum Needhiyum

The Tamil courtroom series stars Saravanan in the lead role, along with Namritha MV, Aroul D Shankar, Shanmugham, and others.

It is written by Sooriya Prathap S and is directed by Balaji Selvaraj. Sasikala Prabhakaran has produced the movie while Vibin Baskar.

