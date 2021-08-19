EXCLUSIVE: Indian men are turning towards exotic gemstones for a spiritual & fashion quotient

In today’s modern era, many Hollywood and Bollywood male celebrities have been witnessed accessorising their looks with a beautiful choker necklace laced with pearls, regular gold chain, rings, pendant, and even sparkling diamond strands. So, whoever said pieces of jewellery are only for women must be having a hard time accepting this contemporary acceptance, right?

Gemstones and popular culture

Apart from the effortless and eccentric style quotients, the rare, vibrant and exquisite gemstones or healing crystals are known for several attributes, be it prosperous, therapeutic, or spiritual. From Big B, aka Amitabh Bachchan, to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned personalities nowadays don’t shy away from flaunting their jewellery embedded with tiny yet extremely powerful gemstones. Recently, Jason Momoa, the Khal Drogo from the famous TV Show Game of Thrones, was spotted wearing an oversized Jade-pendant necklace at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Jasmon Momoa wearing a gemstone

The latest pop-culture leading celebrities wearing earthy but heavenly jewellery for spiritual healing benefits and voguish style factors have started a chain event among the commoners, especially in India. Since India has always been a reasonably spiritual country, for people to follow celebrity style and pick up new trends promising spiritual enlightenment and inner healing was acceptable. Today, not only the affluent class of Indian men but the general public is also aware and up-to-date about the de-stress, calming, and optimistic properties of gemstones.

For ages, a large section of Indian society has kept their faith in these pocket-sized precious or semi-precious gemstones to get rid of negative energy and trigger good fortune. However, with the continuously increasing competition, hectic schedules, and deteriorating mental health conditions, almost everyone is looking out for options that can be combined with conventional solutions, which can work as more of a guiding hand instead of a strict stick hanging over your head. At such a juncture, these pieces of scarce, unique and breathtaking minerals called gemstones have proven to be the ultimate solution to all our present-day problems.

Nowadays, the Gen Z and the millennial crowd are also seeking gemstones to surround themselves with positive vibes, self-confidence, and good luck. However, it is crucial to understand that not every gemstone is suitable for everyone. To find out the adequate gemstone, one must consult with a Vedic science expert. Furthermore, it is essential to note that only authentic gemstones provide healing benefits. So, beware of fraudulent and counterfeit stones and always ask for a verification certificate while buying a gemstone.

About the author: Mr. Nitin Yadav, Founder and CEO, GemPundit.

ALSO READ: Deepika & Ranveer to Virat & Anushka: When Bollywood's couples TWINNED giving us couple style goals