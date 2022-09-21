Top 7 Aurelia Kurta Sets That Are Steal Deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022!

It’s that time of the year again! Festivals, prepping, and planning for upcoming family gatherings are in full swing! While you are keeping a check on every tiny detail for the parties, puja, food, and ceremonies, don’t forget to pick a dazzling attire for yourself! Even if you have quite a few, you can still go ahead and pamper yourself with some amazing steal deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. To help save you time and money, we have done all the research and shortlisted some of the best Aurelia kurta sets for you. These not only speak of the brand quality but also come in various styles and patterns to make you shine! So, sneak out some time for yourself, and take a look at this curation of the top-rated Aurelia kurta sets that you can grab at unprecedented prices from the Amazon Kickstarter deals.

The Best 7 Aurelia Kurta Sets To Rock This Festive Season 1. Aurelia Women's Rayon Kurta with Skirt Set This gorgeous ensemble is a must-have if you want to leave your shine and sparkle wherever you go! A rare but sophisticated combination of yellow and gray makes you stand apart from the crowd in style and elegance. Made of gorgeous rayon fabric, this ethnic skirt and kurta pair is sure to stun everyone! The beautiful all-over print on the skirt is perfectly balanced by the light but intricate work on the kurta and matching dupatta. Accessorize with your favorite pair of long earrings to make a simple yet gorgeous style statement effortlessly.

Price: Rs.4,999 Deal Price: Rs.2,499 Buy Now 2. Aurelia Women's Chiffon Salwar Suit Set Modern ethnic, stylish, and contemporary, this chiffon salwar suit set in stunning gray is your best choice to set the festive vibes right! It is a unique piece that is crafted keeping in mind the best of fashion and comfort. While the 3-4th sleeved sheer shrug gives you a layer of sophistication, you can also choose to flaunt your curves with just the sleeveless crop top and the stylish flared bottom wear. Made of lightweight chiffon, it is not heavy to carry around and is sure to add spring to your step!

Price: Rs.3,999 Deal Price: Rs.1,039 Buy Now 3. Aurelia Women's Rayon Kurta Palazzo with Dupatta This dusty orange knee-length kurta palazzo set is beautifully paired with a bright sunny yellow dupatta to ring in that festive cheer anytime! Made of gorgeous rayon fabric, It is one such ensemble that needs no time or effort to style. The color combination and the minimal work pattern are balanced perfectly to give you that bright and happy look this festive season.

Price: Rs.3,299 Deal Price: Rs.1,649 Buy Now 4. Aurelia Women's Rayon Kurta While most women opt for deep reds, vibrant pinks, or mystic wine shades for festive and party wear, this rayon kurta set in navy blue is an unconventional choice that makes you shine a class apart! The gorgeous blend of light blue and gold foil print highlights the intricate detailing making this piece an eye-catcher even from a distance! Not only is it effortless to style but easy to maintain as well with simple handwashing being all that you need. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab this pretty navy dress right away!

Price: Rs.4,999 Deal Price: Rs.2,349 Buy Now

5. Aurelia Women's Rayon Kurta, Palazzo & Dupatta Set You know when you are looking for something festive yet practical enough to be worn on other occasions, that is where this simple yet elegant kurta palazzo set can come in handy! With subtle yet contrasting work patterns in baby pink and silver, this kurta set in gorgeous green is something that speaks of a unique and classy style choice.

Price: Rs.3,499 Deal Price: Rs.1,749 Buy Now 6. Aurelia Women's Rayon Kurta, Palazzo & Dupatta Now, who can think of festivities and not keep a gorgeous pink or red dress handy? No matter what the occasion, some colors and shades simply spark that celebration vibe right away! This is one such simple yet effective ensemble to make that style statement. Wear it to a party, date night, puja function, or even go shopping to steal the limelight! Ankle-length palazzos with all-over foil work and a beautiful peach dupatta beautifully offset the minimal dark pink kurta making this outfit a must in your wardrobe!

Price: Rs.4,599 Deal Price: Rs.1,510 Buy Now 7. Aurelia Women's Rayon Kurta, Palazzo & Dupatta Set This gorgeous royal blue and dazzling yellow kurta palazzo set speaks of your modern ethnic style choice. When in doubt, trust this classy color combination to set the festive vibe in your favor! Style it with your favorite jhumkas and a potli bag, and you are all set to steal the show!