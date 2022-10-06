4 Guaranteed signs he won't forget about you after break up

Every time a relationship ends, it is difficult for everyone involved, and there are inevitably very strong feelings on both sides. However, there are situations when one partner is unable to let go of the history between the two and is unable to move on from the past. They view it as a nice and wonderful thing that allows them to maintain some connection to their past, even though others may express concern for them since it could impact their current relationship. He might find it difficult to separate himself from his past, which increases the likelihood that he keeps returning there. He won't be able to forget certain things quickly because they will have a lasting impression on his heart and soul. So here are 4 signs that assure that he will never forget you even after a break up.

1. He keeps you in touch One approach to ensure that someone you love is always on your thoughts is to stay in touch with them. Even after you've broken up, he may still occasionally check in on you even if he had trouble getting over the breakup. They simply want to make sure you're doing okay, which shows how much they care and how they'll never forget you ever. 2. Likes your social media posts When you see his engagement on your social media pages, it's one of the tell-tale signals that he won't ever forget you. This also implies that they occasionally wish to enter the room without being seen and alert their ex-partner to their presence. You'll notice that he'll be the first to see all of your posts and like your photos, especially the ones where you're alone. Additionally, he will constantly exchange reels, gifs, and other online material alongside you.