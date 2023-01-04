35 Best Heartwarming And Romantic French Love Quotes

Love is an adorable feeling that is powerful enough to make us conquer the world. However, sometimes in life, we get so busy that we hardly get time to show our love and care to our partners. When you want your beloved to feel like the luckiest person in the world, French love quotes can come in handy. Share these beautiful quotes with your partner and liven up their day. Remember — love can't be defined in words, but it can be expressed with these sweet romantic quotes. Love knows no language and there are so many reasons to share lovely quotes in French with your special one.

They are having a bad day and you want to uplift their mood

You want to surprise them with a quote

You want to wish them on their birthday/anniversary with a romantic French phrase You may also have no other reason than just wanting to see a smile on their face when they hear it/read it. If you are looking forward to impressing your special one with love quotes, you are at the right place. Keep scrolling! Most Romantic French Love Quotes with English Translations to Make Your Partner Happy

1.“On ne voit bien qu’avec le cœur.” - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry This is a very deep love quote that means in matters of love, one looks at everything from the heart, and doesn't go by logic. 2."C’est cela l’amour, tout donner, tout sacrifier sans espoir de retour.” — Albert Camus This meaningful French love quote indicates that in love, we need to make loads of sacrifices and compromises without hoping for anything in return. 3.“Rien n’est petit dans l’amour. Ceux qui attendent les grandes occasions pour prouver leur tendresse ne savent pas aimer.” — Laure Conan This beautiful quote by Laure Conan means that when in love, one should try to find happiness in little things and not wait for anything big to show their love. 4."La vie ne vaut pas d’être vécue sans amour." — Serge Gainsbourg This is one of the best French sayings about love and means that life is worthless without true love. 5.“L’amour est comme le vent, nous ne savons pas d’où il vient.” – Honoré de Balzac This quote is given by a famous novelist, and it means that just like the wind, nobody can ever know where love comes from. 6.“L’esprit s’enrichit de ce qu’il reçoit, le cœur de ce qu’il donne.” — Victor Hugo This literally translates to mean that the mind is enriched by what it receives, and the heart by what it gives. 7. "J’entends ta voix dans tous les bruits du monde" — Paul Éluard This is one of the most romantic French sayings and it states that when someone is swayed by true love, they hear only the voice of their lover, even in a crowd. 8. “Le seul vrai langage au monde est un baiser.” — Alfred de Musset This is one of the most romantic things to say in French and it literally translates to "the only real language in the world is a kiss." 9.“Aimer, c’est vivre; aimer, c’est voir; aimer, c’est être.” — Victor Hugo Victor-Marie Hugo was a poet known for romantic phrases and poems. With this quote, he is saying that love is life and it is essential to being. 10.“Il n’y a qu’un bonheur dans la vie, c’est d’aimer et d’être aimé.“ — George Sand. For many people, being happy means being with their loved ones and being loved and respected. This is the crux of this quote.

11.“Entre deux cœurs qui s’aiment, nul besoin de paroles.” — Marceline Desbordes-Valmore When you are in love, even silence becomes powerful, and you don't need to say anything to prove your love. This quote also says the same thing, and translates to "between two hearts in love, no words are needed." 12. “Car, vois-tu, chaque jour je t’aime davantage, aujourd’hui plus qu’hier et bien moins que demain.” — Rosemonde Gérard This quote literally translates to “Because, you see, every day I love you more, today more than yesterday and much less than tomorrow.” If you wish to tell your better half that your love for them keeps increasing day by day, then this is the quote to use. 13.“Oh ! Si tu pouvais lire dans mon coeur, tu verrais la place où je t’ai mise!” — Gustave Flaubert This is one of the most romantic French love quotes, the English translation of which is "if you could read my heart, you would see the place I have given you there.” 14."Quand on est aimé on ne doute de rien. Quand on aime, on doute de tout.” — Sidonie Colette This quote is written by a popular French author. The English translation of the quote is “When we are loved, we doubt about nothing. When you love, you doubt everything.” 15.“Il n’est rien de réel que le rêve et l’amour.” — Anna de Noailles Anna was a known French writer and a socialist feminist. Her quote means that in this world, only love and dreams are real. 16.“Je t’aime parce que tout l’univers a conspiré à me faire arriver jusqu’à toi.” — Paulo Coelho The Alchemist writer is known for his lyrical style of writing. This is one of the best French love quotes to share with your partner if you want to convey to them that the entire universe got together to make you meet. 17.“L’amour fait les plus grandes douceurs et les plus sensibles infortunes de la vie”. – Madeleine de Scudery This is a bittersweet quote that shows how love works in real life - it simply means that love has the ability to give you pleasure, but also sadness and pain. 18.“Le prix d’Amour, c’est seulement Amour… Il faut aimer si l’on veut être aime.” — Honoré d’Urfé Even though the quote was written hundreds of years ago, it holds importance to this date. Through the quote, the writer is trying to convey that what you give, you receive, so if you want to be loved, you must love back. 19. “L’on est bien faible quand on est amoureux.” — Madame de Lafayette Madame de's name will always be remembered as she was one of the greatest writers and gave France its first-ever historical novel, La Princesse de Clèves. With this quote, she is conveying that people in love become weak. 20.“Amour veut tout sans nombre, amour n’a point de loi.” — Pierre de Ronsard Pierre de Ronsard is one of the most respected poets of his time, and was given the title of 'prince of poets.' This quote of his is one of the best short French quotes about love that signifies that love is unconditional, and does not abide by any law.

21. “L’amour est une tragédie pour ceux qui ressentent et une comédie pour ceux qui pensent.” — Molière This is one of the best short French love quotes by Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, a renowned French writer. The quote translates to "love is a tragedy for those who feel and a comedy for those who think.” 22.“L’amour c’est être stupide ensemble.” — Paul Valéry This short French love quote is really sweet and means that to be in love means to do stupid things together. Quite relatable, isn't it? 23.“Aimer, ce n’est pas se regarder l’un l’autre, c’est regarder ensemble dans la même direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry This is one of the most romantic French love phrases that signify that love is not only about staring into each other's eyes and enjoying lovey-dovey moments, but about taking decisions together and working towards a common goal. 24.“L’amour est la poésie des sens.” — Honoré de Balzac This is one of the sweetest short French love quotes, and it translates to "love is the poetry of the senses." Of course, we all agree that poetry describes love beautifully, don't we? 25.“Le cœur a ses raisons que la raison ne connaît point.” — Blaise Pascal Blaise Pascal was a genius, and apart from being a physician, mathematician, and inventor, he was also a writer. His mind was both analytical and creative. This quote of his translates to "the heart has its reasons of which reason knows nothing.” 26.“L’amour est l’emblème de l’éternité, il confond toute la notion de temps, efface toute la mémoire d’un commencement, toute la crainte d’une extrémité.” — Madame de Staël This French love phrase translates to "Love is the emblem of eternity, it confuses the notion of time, erases the memories of a beginning, all the fear of an end." 27.“La vie est une fleur dont l’amour est le miel.” — Victor Hugo This is a cute love quote that symbolizes life as a flower, and love as honey. 28.“En sa beauté gît ma mort et ma vie.” — Maurice Scève Maurice Scève was known for writing about spiritual love. This quote conveys the significance of spiritual love to him and translates to “In its beauty lies my death and my life.” 29.“Il faut s’aimer, et puis il faut se le dire, et puis il faut se l’écrire, et puis il faut se baiser sur la bouche, sur les yeux et ailleurs.” — Victor Hugo Feeling romantic and wishing to convey that to your loved one? Share this quote with your partner, as it states that love in all forms must be expressed by writing and kissing. 30.“Le seul vrai langage au monde est un baiser.” — Alfred de Musset Written by one of the best French dramatists and poets, this is a simple love saying that means that kissing is the only language in the world that's true.

31.“Mais ce qu’a lié l’amour même, le temps ne peut le délier.” — Germain Nouveau This is one of the sweetest French love phrases that translate to "But what love itself has bound, time cannot untie." 32.“Et c’est parfois dans un regard, dans un sourire que sont cachés les mots qu’on n’a jamais su dire.” – Yves Duteil These are the lyrics of a famous song, "Les Choses Qu'on ne dit pas" by Yves Duteil. The quote signifies that sometimes, a smile or a look makes us convey what we are not able to express. 33.“Quand il me prend dans ses bras, Il me parle tout bas, Je vois la vie en rose.” — Édith Piaf This is one of the best French cute quotes about love written by Édith Piaf, a famous singer, and actress. The quote translates to “When he takes me into his arms, he speaks to me softly, I see life through rose-colored glasses.” 34.“On n’aime que ce qu’on ne possède pas tout entier.” — Marcel Proust This quote speaks about the hard reality of life, as it means that we always want something/someone we can't have. 35. “Je viens du ciel et les étoiles entre elles ne parlent que de toi.” — Francis Cabrel This is a beautiful French love phrase that translates to "I come from the sky, and the stars only ever speak of you.” Conclusion The next time you wish to pen down your feelings, but fall short of words, don't fret at all. Get inspired by these French love quotes, and express your love beautifully. Nothing can make your partner happier than reading these romantic French phrases about love. So, what are you waiting for? Shower them with love with these beautiful sayings.

