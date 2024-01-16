101+ Funny Engagement Wishes for a Memorable Celebration

It’s said that laughter is the best medicine, and that’s indeed true. Especially during celebration times, it’s admirable if friends and family pass on good vibes and spread cheer and laughter. A couple’s engagement is a special time in their life, so if you know someone who is getting engaged, and you don’t want to share the mundane “Congratulations to you” messages, here are some funny engagement wishes to spice things up. Adding a dash of humor to the engagement congratulatory message can make the couple laugh and lift their spirits.

Whether it’s your bestie who’s getting engaged or a family member you cherish a lot, we have funny engagement captions for all! But make sure not to go overboard with the funny captions, and keep the message respectful to avoid hurting anyone. The idea of such messages is to uplift everyone’s mood, and not hurt anyone’s sentiments. So don’t worry if you are finding it difficult to wear a writer’s hat and pen down something amusing — with our list of funny engagement sayings , you’ll have plenty of messages to share! Keep reading to know more!

Funny Engagement Wishes That Will Amuse the Couple

1. Congrats on finding another weirdo to complement all your oddities and quirks!

2. I can’t wait to get drunk on expensive champagne at your wedding. Happy engagement!

3. Congratulations! I’m 90% happiness, 10% tears, and 100% up for an open bar at your wedding.

4. Congratulations on your engagement! May your love for each other be as strong as your wifi signal.

5. Never again laugh at your fiance’s choices, because you are one of them

6. Engagement advice: make sure the ring is really tight so it can never be taken off!

7. I'm so excited for you both! Just remember, marriage is like a rollercoaster. It has its ups and downs, but it's always more fun when you're strapped in next to someone you love.

8. Never forget these two powerful sentences that can spell the difference between war and peace. Those are "You’re right, dear" and "Okay, buy it.”

9. Getting married is like being in drama school. You get to practice everything from comedy to melodrama to tragedy

10. Congratulations on your engagement! May your love for each other be as strong as your coffee in the morning.

11. I hate you because you both look perfect together… making all other couples look dull and boring.

12. I have pictures. You know the ones. Leave a bag of money at my doorstep by 6:30 am. But seriously, congratulations on your engagement!

13. Congratulations on your engagement! May your love for each other be as strong as your internet connection during a Zoom call.

14. Congratulations for finally getting the right to officially love and annoy your partner for the rest of your life.

15. Your kids grow up and move out. Your husband never does. Just saying.

16. I'm so excited for you both! Just remember, marriage is like a marathon. You have to pace yourself and stay hydrated.

17. I’m so happy for you and your new ring – I mean, fiancé!

18. Congratulations on your engagement! May your love for each other be as strong as your love for pizza.

19. Fiancé? Fiancée? Either way, this calls for a parté!

20. Congratulations on getting engaged! Next up: the joy of the wedding registry.

Funny Engagement Wishes for Best Friend

21. Thank you for kicking off a stream of great parties: engagement, bachelorette, wedding, and anniversary. Congratulations!

22. Congratulations on your engagement! May your love for each other be as strong as your love for Netflix binges.

23. You two are engaged? That must mean we’re officially old! Congratulations anyway!

24. I'm so excited for you both! Just remember, marriage is like a road trip. There will be detours and bumps along the way, but as long as you're together, it'll be an adventure.

25. You don’t fall in love with someone for their looks, their bank account, or their job. You fall in love with them for their ability to whip up an amazing breakfast. Here’s to a lifetime of great mornings!

26. Engagement is the official license to annoy each other for a lifetime. Have a hilarious and happy journey together!

27. They say traveling together is the ultimate test of a relationship. Now that you're officially tying the knot and heading off on a honeymoon together, you better be really sure about this one! Congrats on getting engaged!

28. Congratulations on your engagement! May your love for each other be as strong as your love for tacos.

29. Heartfelt congratulations on your engagement, my dear friend! Now you have someone to blame when your clothes go missing and the ice cream vanishes from the freezer.

30. Congratulations on your catch. Now don’t drop them!

31. Congratulations on your engagement! May your love for each other be as strong as your love for ice cream.

32. Congratulations on your engagement. No matter if you get engaged, you will never get a crime partner like me.

33. Congratulations on convincing yourself to settle down. May the crazy days start!

34. Welcome to the world of emotional psychodrama, enjoy being a participant of this session. May God bless you, dear.

35. I'm so excited for you both! Just remember, marriage is like a jigsaw puzzle. You have to fit all the pieces together to create a beautiful picture.

36. So, you are actually engaged? Sending my condolence to your fiancée for getting engaged to you.

37. Thank you for giving me an excuse to pop the champagne. Congratulations on your engagement!

38. Who is the dumb person that agreed to get engaged to you? Joking. I’m really happy for you two and can’t wait for the wedding.

39. Marriage is the alliance of two people: one who never remembers birthdays and one who never forgets them. See, you’re perfect together!

40. Congratulations on your engagement! May your love for each other be as strong as your love for memes.

Funny Engagement Wishes for Sister

41. Congratulations on finding someone who can put up with your antics. Just kidding, sis, we adore you! Congratulations on your upcoming marriage!

42. I have already lost my hope of seeing you get married, but see, you are already engaged. Congratulations to you, and a big condolence to your fiancée.

43. Anyone can catch your eye, but it took someone this weird and cute to catch your heart. Congratulations on your engagement!

44. I can't believe you found someone who is as odd as you are. Congratulations on your engagement, you two!

45. Being engaged means getting ready to answer the question “When’s the wedding?” anyways, congratulations on preparing for a lifetime of war!

46. Congratulations, my favorite sister, for finding someone who will put up with you for the rest of your life. Just kidding, we all adore you and are delighted for you!

47. "I’m so happy for you both! You’ve found that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life. Congratulations!

48. The day of “who’s going to wash the dishes has come” Congratulations on your engagement. May your life be filled with love and laughter.

49. Engaged is a synonym for busy. Now you can officially ward off your friends and family from disturbing you because you are ‘engaged.’ Congratulations on your engagement.

50. I hope your commitment matches your dance abilities. Congratulations, sis!

51. Congrats on your engagement, my dear sister! Just keep in mind that in marriage, there is no ‘Ctrl+Z’ button to undo your mistakes. So, always be ready to press that ‘Save’ button together!

52. There are two types of couples. The first type is the couple who fights and argues after getting engaged. The second type… is yet to be discovered.

53. Congratulations on finding someone who will adore you even when you're in a bad mood. That is, without a doubt, a significant accomplishment.

54. I don’t know how you managed to get a good person and get engaged to him. Best of luck to him, as he has to tolerate you for a lifetime now.

55. The secret of a happy marriage remains… a secret.

56. Sister, congratulations on your engagement! I'm curious to see who cries more at the wedding, you or your mother.

57. Congratulations on your Engagement Sister! I can’t wait to see you and your partner grow old together and become the weirdest old couple on the block.

58. Good thing you got him to propose before he realized what a weirdo you are... nice move. Congrats on your engagement!

59. Congratulations on finding someone who will put up with your bad music taste. I adore you, sis!

60. Congrats on your engagement, sister! Get ready for a life filled with endless ‘Darling, do this’ and ‘Babe, do that.’ It is like having a full-time job with overtime and no weekends off. Best of luck!

Funny Engagement Wishes for Brother

61. Big congratulations on your engagement, big brother. As you start planning for your wedding, just remember, that no matter how perfect the wedding is, the real challenge is figuring out who gets to sleep on the comfy side of the bed.

62. When you told us you were seeing someone we thought you were joking. Now you’re engaged, congratulations!

63. Congratulations on your engagement, brother! I can't believe you've finally found someone who will tolerate your foolishness.

64. Wow. Honestly, this whole time I thought they were imaginary. Congratulations on your engagement!

65. Brother, congratulations on your engagement! Now is the time to practice your 'yes, dear' and 'whatever you say' talents.

66. I never thought anyone with a sense of smell would go near you, and yet, here we are!

67. Marriage is a relationship in which one person is always right, and the other is the husband.

68. Congrats on getting engaged, sibling! I hope you're ready to start sharing your fries because that is the essence of true affection.

69. What is the reason behind these celebrations? That you are giving up on your freedom for a lifetime? Anyways, good wishes for your upcoming journey, brother.

70. You two are a match made in heaven, just like thunder and lightning!

71. Cheers to a lifetime of love, hilarity, and remote-control battles! Congrats on your engagement, brother!

72. Congrats on getting engaged, my brother! Get ready for some tough decisions, like choosing between a “light pink dress” and a “hot pink dress.” All the best for your marital life!

73. Don't worry, 90% of the marriage will go by saying "WHAT" from another room, and am sure you got this!

74. Congratulations on getting engaged to such a beautiful person! Thank you for bringing an absolutely amazing friend to us, now we can finally get rid of you!

75. Congrats on getting engaged, sibling! May your mutual affection be as robust as your passion for music and dancing.

76. Congratulations, my awesome brother! It is like a beautiful entry into a maze with no exit. You have to enjoy every bit of the turns even if there is no end.

77. Best of luck for your lifetime suffering. Have peace with each other. Congratulations!

78. Congratulations, you two! I can’t wait to ugly-cry at your wedding.

79. Congrats on getting engaged, sibling! Now is the time to practice your romantic gestures and date surprises.

80. "I am happy that you finally got engaged because I was never expecting that you would ever find a girl. Congratulations anyways.

Funny Engagement Wishes for a Colleague

81. Congrats on your engagement, my sweet coworker! Engagement and marriage are like a new job with tons of responsibilities. I hope your married life is less crazy than your work schedule, and your spouse is more understanding than your boss.

82. I’m so happy that you two awesome nerds found each other. Can’t wait for your wedding!

83. Congratulations on your engagement. Thanks for giving me a reason to take a leave from the office.

84. I’m impressed that you found someone, and I’m impressed that they’re patient enough to be with you! Congratulations on your engagement!

85. I'm so excited for you both! Just remember, marriage is like a dance. You have to be in sync with each other to create a beautiful rhythm.

86. The secret of a happy marriage is to pretend like you’re listening to your fiancée the way you act during our long meetings. Wishing you a lifetime full of happiness.

87. May you frustrate your partner forever.

88. Cheers to the newly engaged couple. May your love life be as unbreakable as your commitment to the team.

89. To my coworker, congrats on your engagement! Remember, the success of your marriage depends on you remembering anniversaries and picking up groceries on time. Wishing you a happy and love-filled marriage!

90. Congratulations on your engagement! May your wedding be as unforgettable as the time you accidentally sent a text meant for your partner to your boss.

Funny Engagement Posts for Facebook/Instagram

91. Congrats on your engagement, friend! Now is the time to consider your strategy for surviving the wedding planning process without losing your sanity.

92. Thank God for finding another weirdo to complement your weird behaviors and habits. Congratulations on your engagement.

93. What do fun with the boys, out on the town, and parties have in common? Three things you won’t be doing after the wedding. Good luck.

94. Congrats on getting engaged, sibling! Once you learn how to lower the toilet seat, I'm confident you'll make a wonderful husband.

95. Two crazy people found each other and got engaged. Congratulations on being weird together. Happy engagement!

96. Dear, congrats on getting engaged! Remember, love is blind, but marriage is a real eye-opener. So, get ready to share your secrets, Facebook passwords, and credit cards.

97. Your life had always been a rollercoaster and now am glad you have someone to scream along with you. Congrats bro!

98. Congrats on getting engaged, sibling! Even if the majority of your wit and charisma consists of dad jokes and puns, I'm certain your betrothed will adore you.

99. My sincere congratulations on finally getting first dibs by default to annoy your partner for the rest of your life!

100. Congrats on your engagement, friend! I can't wait to see how your fiancée will turn your wild and adventurous nature into a loving and responsible spouse.

101. Congrats on your engagement, friend! May your affection for one another rival your passion for video games.

Conclusion

It’s common for our friends and family to pull our leg when we get betrothed — after all, that's one of the many ways they show their affection and love. Sharing funny engagement wishes with the couple is a perfect way to encapsulate your feelings humorously and send your heartiest congratulations. It’s quite common to get cold feet and feel a little nervous before the engagement — your witty wishes can lighten up everybody’s mood. After all, engagement is a time to enjoy, and nothing could be better to elevate everyone’s spirits than a funny wish.

