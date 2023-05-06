Perfect Engagement Captions to Announce Your Union

The thrill and excitement of becoming engaged often lead one to feel the urge to share their new relationship status with the entire world. And what better way to share the big news than to make it official by posting cute pictures with engagement captions for your social media feeds that are cheeky, catchy, and can give your relationship milestone some personality and meaning? The post that celebrates your official union will no doubt make your friends and family jump for joy.

However, choosing the right engagement announcement caption for your post can feel like navigating a sea of questions and options. You would want it to be exceptional because you are aware that it will be your D-day when you will tell the tale of how you and your partner met or express your gratitude to your loved ones for their support. And for that reason, we have compiled this fantastic collection of captions for you to skim. Just scroll down and let the fun begin!

101 Engagement captions

Now that you have officially signed the wedding contract, it is time to shout it from the rooftops, spread the news, and bask in the glow of your love story! So, what are you waiting for?

Feast your eyes on this wondrous list of engagement post captions that will spark the same exhilaration in your audience as the butterflies in your stomach!

Cute Engagement Captions

You can always convey your love and enthusiasm for your engagement in a fun and creative way. Check out these amazing cute captions that can help you express the happiness that you are feeling.

1. We said yes to our forever.

2. Forever and always starts now.

3. I cannot say, “I do” without you.

4. I said yes to my bestie!

5. I found my lobster.

6. I have been looking for you since I heard my first fairy tale.

7. The beginning of forever with my favorite person.

8. He liked it, so he put a ring on it.

9. Here's to love, laughter, and happily ever after.

10. Love struck us both, and now we are engaged!

11. It is official; we are tying the knot!

12. Love is in the air, and we are engaged.

13. We are engaged and ready to take on the world together.

14. Things are now much more dazzling.

15. I cannot wait for us to age together.

16. I have a good reason to alter my last name at last!

17. I am over the moon to be engaged to the man of my dreams!

18. We are putting a ring on it!

19. The entire universe is in my possession.

20. He finally popped the question and I said yes!

Funny Engagement Captions

Funny engagement picture captions for your IG feed can add a touch of humor and light-heartedness to the exciting moment. They can also show your personality and sense of humor, which can be endearing to your followers. Plus, laughter is known to be a great stress reliever, so why not spread some joy and happiness with a funny caption?

Check out these drool-worthy captions that will definitely inject some humor into the scene.

21. Engaged: because going through life alone just wasn't entertaining enough!

22. We are officially off the market! Sorry, not sorry!

23. We are engaged! Now we have a lifetime of arguing over what to watch on Netflix.

24. You are the peanut butter to my jelly. And now we are going to be stuck together forever.

25. We put a ring on it; now let the wedding planning stress begin!

26. I said yes to the dress... and the man!

27. I finally found someone who laughs at my jokes. And now I am going to make her laugh for the rest of my life!

28. I said yes, and now my left hand is my new best friend!

29. We put a ring on it; now it is time to break the internet!

30. Feyoncé to my Jay-Z.

31. Nothing but a boy, a girl, and a brand-new ring!

32. From dating to being engaged in just one ring!

33. Now I need a new dress that goes with the ring.

34. We said yes to the ring, and the rest is a blur!

35. He proposed, I said yes, and now we are wondering who is going to tell the dog that they're getting a new roommate!

36. I love her so much that I decided to put a ring on it. And, now she’ll never be able to escape.

37. We put a ring on it; the rest is history!

38. We are engaged, and we still like each other...for now!

39. He put a ring on it, and I am still trying to figure out how to work it into my wardrobe!

40. He asked, I said yes, and now we're both wondering what we got ourselves into!

Unique Engagement Captions from Song Lyrics

Song lyrics can surely capture emotions and feelings that are difficult to put into words, and they can help you convey the depth of your relationship to your audience online. And, so, using catchy captions from well-known song lyrics about your engagement day for your Instagram post can be a fancy and fun way to show how much you two mean to each other. Plus, using song lyrics in your engagement post captions is like adding sprinkles to an already delicious cupcake - it adds a unique and fun touch that makes it even more memorable and enjoyable!

Check out these amazing captions picked out from the lyrics of your favorite songs.

41. "You're the best thing I never knew I needed" - Beyoncé, "Best Thing I Never Had"

42. "All I know is we said hello, and your eyes look like coming home" - Ed Sheeran, "Tenerife Sea"

43. "You make me dance like a fool, forget how to breathe" - Maroon 5, "Sugar"

44. "We found love in a hopeless place" - Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris, "We Found Love"

45. "You're the one I want, you're my number one" - John Legend, "Number One"

46. "Cause all of me loves all of you. Love your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections" - John Legend, "All of Me"

47. "I found love where it wasn't supposed to be" - Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

48. "I don't want to live without you" - Taylor Swift ft. Maren Morris, "You All Over Me"

49. "Love was made for me and you." - Nat King Cole, "L-O-V-E"

50. "I hope you don't mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you're in the world." - Elton John, "Your Song"

51. "I can't help falling in love with you." - Elvis Presley, "Can't Help Falling in Love"

53. "You're the best thing that's ever been mine." - Taylor Swift, "Mine"

54. "I could make you happy, make your dreams come true. Nothing that I wouldn't do. Go to the ends of the earth for you." - Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud"

55. "I just wanna be with you, baby there's a place where we can go where it's always shining like the snow." - Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

56. "I don't need no vacation, no fancy destination. Baby, you're my great escape." - Jason Aldean, "Got What I Got"

57. "If forever's out of reach, let me be the one to tell you when it's time to say I love you." - Imagine Dragons, "Bad Liar"

58. "Love is a song that never ends." - Luke Bryan, "Crash My Party"

59. "You're the one that I want, you're my number one." - Olivia Rodrigo, "Brutal"

60. "I found love where it wasn't supposed to be, right in front of me. Talk some sense to me." - Ariana Grande, "Safety Net"

Engagement Announcement Quotes by Famous Authors And Poets

Using literary and poetic quotations to announce your engagement on social media can give your engagement caption an air of sophistication and beauty. These quotes are often beautifully crafted and provide insight into the power of love and commitment. Making use of such sayings can be considered a pleasant approach to communicating your love for your partner specially and poetically while also expressing your admiration for the literary works of great authors.

Check out these exceptional engagement captions taken from the works of amazing poets and authors.

61. "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." - Emily Bronte

62. "Grow old with me! The best is yet to be." - Robert Browning

63. "To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return." - Margaret Mitchell

64. "Love is not just looking at each other, it's looking in the same direction." - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

65. "I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you." - Elizabeth Barrett Browning

66. "Love is not a feeling of happiness. Love is a willingness to sacrifice." - Michael Novak

67. "Love is not a sprint, it's a marathon, a relentless pursuit that only ends when she accepts." - Justin Baldoni

68. "Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it." - Nicholas Sparks

69. "I wish I had done everything on earth with you." - F. Scott Fitzgerald

70. "Love is an untamed force. When we try to control it, it destroys us. When we try to imprison it, it enslaves us. When we try to understand it, it leaves us feeling lost and confused." - Paulo Coelho

71. "I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century, to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love." - Gabriel Garcia Marquez

72. "I loved her against reason, against promise, against peace, against hope, against happiness, against all discouragement that could be." - Charles Dickens

73. "To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return." - Margaret Mitchell

74. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." - Nora Ephron

75. "The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves." - Victor Hugo

76. "Love is not about possession. Love is about appreciation." – Osho

77. "To love is to receive a glimpse of heaven." - Karen Sunde

78. "Love is not a noun; it's a verb. It's not something you have, it's something you do. It's the way you love your partner every day." - Barbara De Angelis

79. "The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along." – Rumi

80. "I loved her not for the way she danced with my angels, but for the way the sound of her name could silence my demons." - Christopher Poindexter

Simple Engagement Captions

If you want to keep the big announcement sweet, short, straightforward, and not much over the top, you are in luck. Check out some simple yet lively captions to spice up your online presence with your partner!

81. Always and forever starts today.

82. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

83. So excited to be engaged to my soulmate!

84. We are engaged! Let the wedding planning begin.

85. Love is in the air.

86. A perfect match, now and forever.

87. Here's to a lifetime of love and happiness.

88. I said yes to my best friend and soulmate.

89. Love conquers all.

90. Forever my always.

91. So happy to call you my fiancé/fiancée.

92. Dreams do come true!

93. Our happily ever after starts now.

94. Can't wait to say, "I do" to you.

95. Better Together.

96. Two hearts becoming one.

97. We are engaged! The adventure begins.

98. This is just the beginning.

99. Two souls, one heart.

100. With this ring, I give you my heart.

101. I found the one I want to annoy for the rest of my life.

Now that you have got all your inspo from the compilation of engagement captions above, it’s time to showcase your love and excitement for your S.O. to the world. Don't be afraid to get creative and have fun with it! After all, your engagement is a special moment in your life, and your social media post should reflect that joy and happiness. So go ahead, choose your perfect caption, and let the world know about your love story!

