51 Quotes About Fear That Will Inspire And Empower You

Fear is an emotion that has the power to either hold us back or push us forward. It can prevent us from pursuing our dreams and reaching our full potential. However, fear can also serve as a catalyst for growth, pushing us to overcome challenges and life’s obstacles. Here we have compiled a collection of 51 insightful quotes about fear that will encourage you to confront your concerns or phobias. These sayings by renowned thinkers and philosophers offer profound wisdom and encouragement to help you embrace fear and work perfectly as a stepping stone to personal transformation.

Whether you're struggling with fear in relationships, career, or personal growth, these quotes will motivate you to rise above your qualms. So, scroll down to explore these powerful words and discover the courage within yourself to face the fears and forge a path of resilience, strength, and personal fulfillment.

51 Inspirational Quotes About Fear to Tackle Them Fearlessly

Famous Quotes About Fear to Help You Conquer Life’s Highs And Lows

1. “Fear is the main source of superstition, and one of the main sources of cruelty. To conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom.” — Bertrand Russell

2. “You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’” — Eleanor Roosevelt

3. ”We must build dikes of courage to hold back the flood of fear.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

4. “Fear is a phoenix. You can watch it burn a thousand times and still it will return.” — Crooked Kingdom, Leigh Bardugo

5. “You always have two choices: your commitment versus your fear.” — Sammy Davis, Jr.

6. “Of all the liars in the world, sometimes the worst are our own fears.” — Rudyard Kipling

7. “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” — Marie Curie

8. “The eagle has no fear of adversity. We need to be like the eagle and have a fearless spirit of a conqueror!” — Joyce Meyer

9. “Fear doesn’t exist anywhere except in the mind.” — Dale Carnegie

10. “Fear comes from uncertainty. When we are absolutely certain, whether of our worth or worthlessness, we are almost impervious to fear.” — William Congreve

Inspirational Quotes About Fear That Will Help you Grow

11. “Don’t fear failure. Fear being in the exact same place next year as you are today.” — Anonymous

12. “As soon as the fear approaches near, attack and destroy it.” — Chanakya

Advertisement

13. “Do the thing you fear and the death of fear is certain.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

14. “Laughter is poison to fear.” — George R.R. Martin

15. “Fear is only as deep as the mind allows.” — Japanese Proverb

16. “Living with fear stops us taking risks, and if you don’t go out on the branch, you’re never going to get the best fruit.” — Sarah Parish

17. “To overcome fear, here’s all you have to do: realize the fear is there, and do the action you fear anyway.” — Peter McWilliams

18. “I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.” — Rosa Parks

19. “Expose yourself to your deepest fear; after that, fear has no power, and the fear of freedom shrinks and vanishes. You are free.” — Jim Morrison

20. “Do the thing you fear to do and keep on doing it… that is the quickest and surest way ever yet discovered to conquer fear.” — Dale Carnegie

21. “Fear is the path to the Dark Side. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering." — Yoda

22. “The key to growth is acknowledging your fear of the unknown and jumping in anyway.” — Jen Sincero

23. “You just have to get rid of fear and confront the world. Look at yourself in the mirror and say to yourself, ‘I love you and nothing will destroy you and you’re not going to fall.’” — Ricky Martin

24. “If you go deeper and deeper into your own heart, you’ll be living in a world with less fear, isolation and loneliness.” — Sharon Salzberg

Short Quotes About Fear to Help You Witness the Positive Side

25. “If you know the enemy and know yourself you need not fear the results of a hundred battles.” — Sun Tzu

26. “I have a very positive attitude in life. My insecurity, fear and need to know about tomorrow has fortunately eased. What is going to happen will happen anyway. So why break my head over it?” — Katrina Kaif

27. “Curiosity will conquer fear even more than bravery will.” — James Stephens

Advertisement

28. “Limits, like fear, is often an illusion.” — Michael Jordan

29. “Don’t fear failure so much that you refuse to try new things. The saddest summary of a life contains three descriptions: could have, might have, and should have.” — Louis E. Boone

30. “Fear defeats more people than any other one thing in the world.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

31. “The key to success is to focus our conscious mind on things we desire not things we fear.” — Brian Tracy

32. “He who is not every day conquering some fear has not learned the secret of life.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

33. “I say I am stronger than fear.” — Malala Yousafzai

Fear Quotes to Aid You Move Forward

34. ”No power so effectually robs the mind of all its powers of acting and reasoning as fear.” — Edmund Burke

35. “The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek.” — Joseph Campbell

36. “Fear has two meanings: ‘Forget Everything And Run’ or ‘Face Everything And Rise.’ The choice is yours.” — Zig Ziglar

37. “Fear is the needle that pierces us that it may carry a thread to bind us to heaven.” — James Hastings

38. “I have to face the fear. I have to take control of the situation and find a way to make it less frightening.” — Veronica Roth

39. “Fears are educated into us, and can, if we wish, be educated out.” — Karl Augustus Menninger

40. “Sometimes, when we want something so badly, we fear failure more than we fear being without that thing.” — Matthew J. Kirby

41. “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” — Nelson Mandela

42. “Saw a little girl touch a big bug and shout, I conquered my fear! YES! and calmly walk away. I was inspired.” — Nathan Fillion

43. “Only when we are no longer afraid do we begin to live.” — Dorothy Thompson

44. “It is not death that a man should fear, but he should fear never beginning to live.” — Marcus Aurelius

Advertisement

45. "Fear is the brain's way of saying that there is something important for you to overcome." — Rachel Huber

46. "The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can't achieve it." — Jordan Belfort

47. “Fear kills more dreams than failure ever will." — Suzy Kassem

48. “To escape fear, you have to go through it, not around.” — Richie Norton

49. “You have to conquer every obstacle before you can reach the top of the mountain.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

Advertisement

50. “Fear of self is the greatest of all terrors, the deepest of all dread, the commonest of all mistakes. From it grows failure. Because of it, life is a mockery. Out of it comes despair.” — David Seasbury

51. “Fear is a darkroom where negatives develop.” — Usman B. Asif

Conclusion

It is said that “Do one thing every day that scares you.” Embrace fear, for it is the gateway to your greatest achievements. These quotes about fear can be read daily or even send or shared with your near ones to fuel personal growth. By embracing fears, we open ourselves up to new possibilities. We discover the strength within us to push beyond our comfort zones and to chase after our dreams relentlessly. These quotes have reminded us that fear is not a sign of weakness but an invitation to courageously explore our potential. So, to navigate the twists and turns of life, remember these empowering words and as you venture forth, let these words echo in your heart.

ALSO READ: 71 Best Positive Thinking Quotes That Will Push You to Keep Going

55+ Inspiring Confidence Quotes to Help You Take on Any Challenge