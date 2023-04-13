71 Best Positive Thinking Quotes That Will Push You to Keep Going

Positive thinking quotes have long been a source of motivation and inspiration for people worldwide, especially when things go chaotic, and people start losing their willpower and peace of mind. These powerful sayings can bring about a huge shift in one's mindset, boosting optimism and resilience in the face of challenges. When you embrace a positive view of life, you efficiently overcome obstacles and achieve your personal and professional goals. Since ages, several greatest thinkers, writers, and leaders have shared their wisdom on the importance of looking on the bright side of things. All of their quotes about positive thinking prove that positivity is a crucial aspect of a successful and fulfilling life.

Read on for a curated selection of quotes on positive thinking that will serve as gentle reminders that your thoughts and attitudes shape your reality, determining the course of your actions and outcomes in life!

71 Best Positive Thinking Quotes that Will Transform Your Mindset and Perspective

Short Positive Thinking Quotes

“Human beings, by changing the inner attitudes of their minds, can change the outer aspects of their lives.” – William James “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they do not have any.” – Alice Walker “Our life is what our thoughts make it. – Marcus Aurelius “Keep your thoughts positive because your thoughts become your words.” – Mahatma Gandhi “One positive thought produces millions of positive vibrations.” – John Coltrane “Things have a way of working themselves out if we just remain positive.” – Lou Holtz “Choose the positive. You have a choice. You are the master of your attitude. Choose the positive, the constructive.” – Bruce Lee “Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” – Anthony J. D’Angelo “Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it.” – Dennis P. Kimbro “Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” – Helen Keller “To be happy is to think positively, confidently, and optimistically.” – Dr. T.P.Chia “We become what we think about.” – Earl Nightingale

Positive Thinking Motivational Quotes

13. “Success is falling nine times and getting up ten.” – Jon Bon Jovi

14. “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” – Milton Berle

15. "The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need tomorrow." – Robert Tew

16. “Live your life, sing your song. Not full of expectations. Not for the ovations. But for the joy of it.” – Rasheed Ogunlaru

17. “Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know, and capable of more than you imagine.” – Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

18. “Pessimism leads to weakness, optimism to power.” – William James

19. “You have to open up to the world and learn optimism…Contentment with the past, happiness with the present, and hope for the future. Learned optimism.” – Jennifer Crusie

20. “To make a deep physical path, we walk again and again. To make a deep mental path, we must think over and over the kind of thoughts we wish to dominate our lives.” – Henry David Thoreau

Positive Thinking Quotes for Employees

21. “Nurture your mind with great thoughts, for you will never go any higher than you think.” – Benjamin Disraeli

22. “The mind is everything. What you think you become.” – Buddha

23. “Be positive. Your mind is more powerful than you think. What is down in the well comes up in the bucket. Fill yourself with positive things.” – Tony Dungy

24. “If you tell yourself you feel fine, you will.” – Jodi Picoult

25. “If you put negative thoughts into your mind, you are going to get negative results. It is just as true that if you put positive thoughts in your mind, you will be a recipient of positive results.” – Lou Holtz

26. “When you go through a negative situation, do not think about it. Make it positive.” – Yoko Ono

27. “The difference in winning and losing is most often not quitting.” – Walt Disney

28. “I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was.” – Muhammad Ali

29. “Keep your face always toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you.” – Walt Whitman

30. “Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” – Napoleon Hill

31. “You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, and find your eternity in each moment. Fools stand on their island of opportunities and look toward another land. There is no other land; there is no other life but this.” – Henry David Thoreau

32. “If you hear a voice within you say, ‘You cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.” – Vincent Van Gogh

Positive Thinking Quotes for Inspiration

33. “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” – John Wooden

34. "Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive good things and good people will be drawn to you." – Mary Lou Retton

35. "You are braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." – A.A. Mine

36. “Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down.” Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

37. “Do not let mental blocks control you. Set yourself free. Confront your fear and turn the mental blocks into building blocks.” – Dr. Roopleen

38. “You willed yourself to where you are today, so will yourself out of it.” – Stephen Richards

39. “Mind is a flexible mirror, adjust it, to see a better world.” – Amit Ray

40. “There is a strange comfort in knowing that no matter what happens today, the Sun will rise again tomorrow.” – Aaron Lauritsen

Positive Thinking Quotes to Improve Your Attitude

41. "In every day, there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact." – Les Brown

42. "The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts." – Marcus Aurelius

43. “You, and only you, are ultimately responsible for who you become and how happy you are.” – Rachel Hollis

44. "Virtually nothing is impossible in this world if you just put your mind to it and maintain a positive attitude." – Lou Holtz

45. "Life is like a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." Albert Einstein

46. "Happiness is an attitude. We either make ourselves miserable, or happy and strong. The amount of work is the same." – Francesca Reigler

47. “Do not be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart.” Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

48. “Live each day as if your life had just begun.” – Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

49. “If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” – Frances Hodgson Burnett

50. “Believing in negative thoughts is the single greatest obstruction to success.” – Charles F. Glassman

51. “Well, if it can be thought, it can be done, a problem can be overcome.” – E.A. Bucchianeri

Positive Thinking Quotes That Will Urge You to Stay Cheerful

52. "Only in the darkness can you see the stars." Martin Luther King, Jr.

53. "Be yourself, everyone else is already taken." Oscar Wilde

54. “No matter what you are going through, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it may seem hard to get to it, but you can do it and just keep working towards it, and you will find the positive side of things.” – Demi Lovato

55. “Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create.” Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

56. "Every day may not be good… but there’s something good in every day." – Alice Morse Earle

57. "The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate." – Oprah Winfrey

58. “Promise yourself that you will talk health, happiness, and prosperity as often as possible.” – John Wooden

59. “When you are joyful when you say yes to life and have fun and project positivity all around you, you become a sun in the center of every constellation, and people want to be near you.” – Shannon L. Alder

60. “If you are waking up believing that there is more to life than there is — then there is more for you out there.” – Oscar Auliq-Ice

61. “Focus on an ocean of positives, not a puddle of negatives.” – Kevin Ansbro

62. “It is not only our capacity but also our belief that defines our ability to move forward.” – Mozella Ademiluyi

Inspirational Positive Thinking Quotes About Life And Success

63. “Positive thinking can be contagious. Being surrounded by winners helps you develop into a winner.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger

64. “We are responsible for what we are, and whatever we wish ourselves to be, we have the power to make ourselves.” – Swami Vivekananda

65. “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” – Oprah Winfrey

66. “There are always flowers for those who want to see them.” – Henry Matisse

67. “Choosing to be positive and having a grateful attitude is going to determine how you’re going to live your life.” – Joel Osteen

68. “POSITIVE: The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible.” – Winston Churchill

69. “Some days there won’t be a song in your heart. Sing anyway.” – Emory Austin

70. “Much of our pain or misery in life stems from our own outlook towards the situation. A paralyzed person can also be happy, so can be a financially poor family.” – Amit Ahlawat

71. “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” – Nelson Mandela

Conclusion

The power of positive thinking quotes can transform your mindset and inspire you to face life's challenges with optimism and resilience. These wise words from influential figures guide how to cultivate a positive outlook on life, improve our mental well-being, and help us achieve personal and professional success. By embracing the lessons and wisdom embedded in these quotes, we can foster a more optimistic perspective and develop a greater sense of self-worth. Furthermore, when you re-read these uplifting messages, you will start believing in yourself more. Which, in turn, will urge you to reach your full potential and achieve great success!

