Our beauty editors swear by THIS daily glow booster - the Kumkumadi Illuminating & Skin Perfecting Day Cream

We all know how important a day cream is for an A.M. skincare routine. It is essential for keeping our skin healthy, glowing, and nourished. And Kama Ayurveda’s latest offering, the Kumkumadi Illuminating & Skin Perfecting Day Cream from its best-selling skincare range checks all the boxes. TBH, it is a game changer that promises supple, radiant skin. And here are the reasons why it could be the ultimate addition to your A.M. beauty routine.

When the leading luxury skincare brand launched a luscious skin-perfecting day cream - a first in the bestselling Kumkumadi range, we knew we had to get our hands on it. So, once it was available in the market, we tried it on, and boy, does it work like magic! With pure Kumkumadi Thailam made from precious Kashmiri saffron as its main ingredient, the Kumkumadi Illuminating & Skin Perfecting Day Cream is an exceptional day cream that nourishes, protects, and illuminates the skin. One application of the cream goes a long way, from dawn to dusk!

The best thing we personally love about the product is its texture and sheen. The Kumkumadi Illuminating & Skin Perfecting Day Cream is soothing, lightweight, intensely moisturising, and works for all skin types. Thanks to the powerful active ingredients present in it, the day cream fixes specific skin concerns like pigmentation, dryness, ageing, and so on. Add it to your daily morning routine for a fresh-face glow and instant hydration. Alternatively, use it with a face serum or as a base for makeup.

As frequent users of Kama Ayurveda products, we can easily say that the Kumkumadi Illuminating & Skin Perfecting Day Cream does one hundred percent justice to what it promises. Being one of the most-loved homegrown brands that find their way back to the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda, Kama Ayurveda is dedicated to gentle and effective skincare. Free from harmful chemicals, the products are thoughtfully curated using treasured Ayurvedic ingredients, like superior saffron that is sourced from farms in the valleys of Pampore, Kashmir, and in fact, 75% of this saffron is from women-owned farms.

Whether you are looking for a day cream that targets everyday skin problems, boosts your skin’s natural complexion, or reduces pigmentation, this cream is an excellent go-to choice. If you are still on the lookout for the perfect day cream that is natural, toxin-free and delivers unparalleled results, go ahead and shop for the Kumkumadi Illuminating & Skin Perfecting Day Cream and thank us later!

