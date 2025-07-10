Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 33: Release Date, Streaming Details, When and Where to Watch

Love Island USA fans hoping for a fresh episode on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, will have to wait a bit longer. Season 7 has been delivering daily drama, but Wednesdays remain the show’s day of rest. That means Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 32 aired on Tuesday, July 8, and Episode 33 will drop on Thursday, July 11.

When and where to watch Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 33

Viewers can tune in to Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 33 on Thursday, July 11, 2025. The episode will be released at 9:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. PT. You can watch it exclusively on Peacock, the official streaming platform for the show.

What happened in Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 32

In the latest episode, the villa took on the classic robotic babies challenge. This fan-favorite task saw the islanders taking care of lifelike baby dolls, testing their parenting skills and patience.

Many islanders took the challenge seriously. It gave them a peek into what future family life could look like. One of the highlights was the hideaway opening for the first time this season.

A text arrived in the villa announcing, "Islanders, the hideaway is open tonight!" The couples cheered as Bryan and Amaya were chosen to spend the night away from the main villa.

Bryan and Amaya used this time to discuss their future and whether they want children. Both seemed ready to take the next step. Other islanders were happy for them and wished them well as they left for the night.

Here's the cast of Love Island USA Season 7

Female Islanders:

Chelley Bissainthe Huda Mustafa Olandria Carthen Isabella 'Belle-A' Walker Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Iris Kendall Hannah Fields Yulissa Escobar

Male Islanders:

Ace Greene Austin Shepard Taylor Williams Jeremiah Brown Nicolas 'Nic' Vansteenberghe Jose 'Pepe' Garcia Charlie Georgio Jalen Brown

Here's what to expect in Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 33

With Episode 33 airing on Thursday, fans can expect the aftermath of the robotic baby challenge. The couples are inching closer to the final coupling, so new connections, breakups, and drama could be around the corner.

Many are curious to see how Bryan and Amaya's hideaway experience will affect their bond. Will they become the villa's strongest couple? Fans will also watch how other couples react to the growing tension as the finale nears.

