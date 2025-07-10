Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie team stuck between a 4 week and 8 week OTT window in Hindi - Inside Story!

The excitement for Rajinikanth’s upcoming action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is at an all time high. With a stellar cast and a massive budget, the film can well be a game-changer in Tamil cinema. However, Sun Pictures has a tough decision to make. The dilemma is of choosing between a 4-week or an 8-week OTT release window, with significant financial and strategic implications.

Indian National Multiplexes Want Coolie To Maintain 8 Weeks Of Theatrical Exclusivity

National multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis are pushing for an 8-week gap between the theatrical and digital release of all major Indian films, and that obviously includes Coolie too. These multiplexes argue that a longer theatrical run ensures better box office returns, as audiences are more likely to watch films in theatres if they know the movie won’t hit streaming platforms too soon. To enforce this, national chains have set a few strict terms and conditions. Producers who don't comply to the terms and conditions after agreeing to them, are hit with fines and penalties.

The OTT Platform That Has Acquired Coolie's Rights Will Offer Rs 15 Crore Less If The Movie Hits Streamers In 8 Weeks Instead Of 4 Weeks

On the other hand, the digital platform which has acquired Coolie’s streaming rights, is offering Rs 130 crore (all languages) for a 4-week OTT window. If Sun Pictures opts for an 8-week window, the deal drops to Rs 115 crore (all languages), resulting in producers getting Rs 15 crore less than the proposed deal. To let go of this Rs 15 crore can be a tough pill to swallow for Sun Pictures, especially for a film with a hefty budget that reportedly includes Rajinikanth’s Rs 150 crore fee and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rs 50 crore paycheck.

Coolie's Clash With War 2 Has Created Further Complications

Sun Pictures is caught in a balancing act. Choosing the 4-week window guarantees a higher upfront payment from OTT platforms but risks limited theatrical reach in Hindi markets. Opting for the 8-week window could maximize box office potential but means sacrificing Rs 15 crore in digital revenue. The team is exploring all options, weighing the pros and cons with exhibitors, distributors, and digital players. The decision is further complicated by Coolie’s box office clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which could split audiences during the Independence Day weekend.

What Will Sun Pictures Do?

Fans are eagerly awaiting Coolie, with box office predictions as wild as it emerging the highest grossing Tamil movie worldwide. Sun Pictures must decide soon to ensure a smooth release. Will they prioritize greater theatrical success or secure the higher OTT deal? The final call will shape Coolie’s box office journey.

