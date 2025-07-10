Priyanka Chopra Recalls How Nick Jonas Helped Her During Scary First Met Gala Experience: ‘Was Really Heady…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is one for the books, and the Indian star is once again revealing previously unknown details about how their pairing came to be. After hearing about each other through the grape vines and the Jonas Brothers’ member’s famed sliding into her DMs moment, the two walked the 2017 Met Gala for Ralph Lauren, and the rest is history. The actress is now delving into how her now-husband came like a beacon of light to help her during her first visit to fashion’s biggest night.

Advertisement

Recalling the moment during a chat with Vogue, the actress shared about uniting with then-rumored love interest Nick Jonas for the Comme des Garçons theme as the two were paired up for the same house. Deciding to walk the carpet with him because she was ‘curious’ about him, the Barfi star emphasized how she had never done something like that before. So, despite thinking it was ‘random’, she went ahead with the idea, and the singer showed him his gentlemanly style, winning her over.

How Nick Jonas Swept Priyanka Chopra off Her Feet with His Romantic Ways

Speaking about their relationship at the time, the Quantico actor claimed she ‘didn’t even know him’ at the time and they had ‘randomly texted for about a year. And as fate would have it, the two, meant only to walk the red carpet together, then going their separate ways, ended up staying by each other the whole night. It was all planned by Nick Jonas, however, who, on spotting Priyanka Chopra looking all alone and nervous, having her feet stuck deep into the ground after entering the venue, was ushered in by the man himself and taken care of throughout her time at the Met Gala.

Advertisement

She narrates it, “All I remember was Nick just calling out my name, handing me his hand, and just pulling me in with him. He’s like “This way”, and after that, we spent the whole night together.” She spoke of being ‘heady’ because of the romance in the moment.

The couple has since gotten married, welcomed daughter Malti Marie in 2022, and are now settling down in New York while juggling a busy life.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Reveals What Makes Priyanka Chopra an 'Absolutely Incredible Mother' to Malti Marie: 'So Much Compassion...'