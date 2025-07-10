BTS' Jimin makes history with Who and Like Crazy as both songs spend 50 weeks on Billboard Global charts

BTS’ Jimin is proving once again that when it comes to breaking records, he's in a league of his own. On July 12, 2025, Jimin’s solo single Who officially marked its 50th consecutive week on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts. It’s a feat only a handful of global artists have achieved, and none from Asia until now.

Jimin’s Who from Muse holds strong on Global Charts

Who is the lead track from Jimin’s second solo album Muse. The song currently ranks at No. 108 on the Global 200 and No. 66 on the Global Excl. US chart. Since its chart-topping debut in 2024, the song has continued to resonate with fans worldwide. It’s all thanks to its emotional depth, sleek production, and Jimin’s signature vocal color.

Jimin’s Who follows the path paved by Like Crazy

Jimin’s first chart-dominating solo hit, Like Crazy, led the way for this milestone. The track is from his debut solo album Face. It currently holds a staggering 61 weeks on the Global 200 and 68 weeks on the Global Excl. US.

This set the longest-charting record for any K-pop soloist to date. It also made history as the first K-pop solo song to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. And with the latest achievement, Jimin becomes the first Asian artist ever to have two separate tracks chart for 50 weeks or more on both Billboard global charts.

Jimin’s Who sets Hot 100 record for K-pop soloist

Who also made waves on Billboard’s main Hot 100 chart. It spent 33 weeks on the list and peaked at No. 12. This is the longest run by a K-pop soloist at the time, until recently.

These back-to-back achievements reflect not just Jimin’s star power but also the massive support from fans. Supporters continue to stream and promote his music relentlessly across the globe.

What’s next for Jimin?

As BTS gears up for their group comeback and world tour in 2026, Jimin’s solo era remains a powerful chapter in his career. With two record-smashing singles under his belt and millions still listening every week, Jimin’s place as a global chart titan is firmly secured. And if history is anything to go by, this likely won’t be the last time we see Jimin rewriting the record books.

