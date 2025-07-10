V expresses excitement for 2026 BTS World Tour, personally invites Jonathan Anderson to attend in South Korea

It’s not just ARMYs counting down to BTS’ next chapter, V is just as excited about the group’s return. The band’s 2026 world tour was previously teased during their group livestream. V has now personally expressed his anticipation for the massive comeback in a recent candid moment caught on camera in Paris.

V talks about 2026 BTS tour in chat with Jonathan Anderson

During his recent visit to Paris for Fashion Week, BTS’ V was filmed in a casual and friendly exchange with Jonathan Anderson. He’s the creative director of Christian Dior as of 2025. The video was posted by Vogue Business’s Paris correspondent Laure Guilbault on her Instagram. It captured a light-hearted but telling conversation between the two figures.

After exchanging greetings and compliments, Anderson brought up BTS’ return to the stage. “I heard you’re going back to doing another tour, am I right?” he asked. V, visibly enthusiastic, confirmed with a bright smile, “Yeah, next year.”

Jonathan then said, “Next year I’m coming to Korea. I’d love to come, I’ve never been to Korea.” To that, V smiled and responded, “Yes, please come.” Wrapping up their chat, Jonathan added, “Nice to meet you! Enjoy Paris.”

BTS confirms 2026 album and global tour during Live

The excitement from V aligns with the group's official announcement made earlier this month. In a landmark Weverse Live, all seven BTS members came together for the first time in nearly three years to greet fans after completing their military service. During the livestream, they confirmed that they are working on a new album, scheduled for release in spring 2026.

What made the announcement even more exciting for fans was the group's confirmation of a "massive world tour" to accompany the record. It's something ARMYs worldwide have been waiting for since the group began its temporary pause due to military enlistment.

BTS members currently in LA

As of now, BTS members are in Los Angeles, actively working on new music. The group is focused on crafting the next album, with the goal of showcasing both their evolution as artists and their bond as a cohesive unit once again. With the world tour expected to kick off shortly after the album’s release, 2026 is shaping up to be a monumental year for both BTS and their fandom.

