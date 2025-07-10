Queer Eye to End After 7 Years: Netflix Confirms Final Season 10 With Jeremiah Brent Joining Fab Five

Netflix has confirmed that Queer Eye, its longest-running unscripted series, is ending after seven successful years. The streaming platform announced that Queer Eye Season 10 will be the show’s final season, bringing an emotional close for fans.

Netflix confirms Queer Eye final season

Sharing the news on X, Netflix wrote: “10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round. The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production.” The announcement confirmed what many fans didn’t want to hear, that Queer Eye will not return after the upcoming season wraps up.

The hit makeover show first premiered in February 2018 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular reality shows. Over 10 seasons, the Fab Five —Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bobby Berk —inspired millions by helping people transform their lives, both inside and out.

Here’s what happened behind the scenes

Part of the conversation surrounding Queer Eye’s final season includes the departure of original interior design expert Bobby Berk and the introduction of Jeremiah Brent for Queer Eye's D.C. seasons 9 and 10.

Bobby Berk left the show in November 2023 after rumors of a fallout with fashion expert Tan France. Speaking to Vanity Fair in January, Bobby said, “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show.”

Bobby added, “Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings, and siblings are always going to fight.”

Jeremiah Brent joins Fab Five

Jeremiah Brent replaced Bobby Berk in season 9 and continues as the interior design expert for the final Queer Eye Season 10. Many viewers praised Jeremiah’s fresh style and warm approach, and some fans are sad to see him leave so soon.

One fan wrote, “You just can’t give him to us and take him away this quick.” Despite the change, the show’s core mission stayed strong, helping people feel their best with the help of the Fab Five.

