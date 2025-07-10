Are Sangeeta Bijlani and Arjun Bijlani related? Netizens get curious after PIC from diva’s birthday bash ft Salman Khan goes viral

Is there anyone who does not know Sangeeta Bijlani? She is an actress known for her work in the late 1980s and 1990s, and is also remembered for her relationship with Salman Khan. The diva recently celebrated her birthday, and a picture from the bash is all over the internet.

The snap ft. Salman Khan, Arjun Bijlani, and his wife, along with the birthday girl, have raised several questions about her relationship with the television star. Continue scrolling to find out if they are related or not.

Sangeeta Bijlani and Arjun Bijlani’s relationship

For all those wondering if there is a connection between Arjun Bijlani and Sangeeta Bijlani, as he attended her birthday bash, let us clarify that you are mistaken. The diva was a former Miss India and Bollywood actress. She was almost about to get married to Salman Khan, but it broke off after she caught the Ready star cheating on her.

Arjun Bijlani is a popular television star and host. He has starred in hit shows like Naagin, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left, and more. These two actors share only their last name, Bijlani, but there is no familial connection between them.

Why did Arjun Bijlani attend Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday party?

Arjun was only present there as a friend and connection from the entertainment industry. He attended the party along with his wife, Neha, and shared a picture of himself with his wife, Sangeeta, and Salman.

The picture from Sangeeta Bijlani’s bash that went viral

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani shared a couple of images from the birthday party. In the photo that went viral, we can see the television star looking dapper in a monochrome pattern shirt that he paired with black pants and black shoes.

Next to him stood Salman Khan, who looked handsome in a plain black tee that he paired with blue denim and black shoes. Beside him stood his ex-flame Sangeeta Bijlani, who looked gorgeous in a golden sequinned mini skirt that she paired with a white top. Arjun’s wife, Neha, looked stunning in a black dress.

