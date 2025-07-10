Former NBA star Dwyane Wade opens up about wife Gabrielle Union’s early days as stepmom: ‘She didn’t sign up...’

When Gabrielle Union entered Dwyane Wade’s life, she didn’t just gain a partner: she inherited a family. In a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, the NBA legend opened up about the early yet difficult stages of blending his children with the American actress.

He also shared an amusing but revealing detail about what he’s not allowed to call her—even after 10 years of marriage.

'Alright, stepmom': A rough beginning with real stakes

Wade called introducing Union to his children "the biggest step" in their relationship. The challenge was immediate: "She didn't sign up to be a stepmom when we started dating," he admitted. At the time, Wade had full custody of his two older children, Zaire and Zaya, and had assumed guardianship of his nephew, Dahveon.

Gabrielle found herself helping raise three young kids without warning. Union has said she struggled to define her role. "They have a mom, she's alive. I don't know what I'm supposed to be doing," she confessed on HelloBeautiful's February digital cover, per People.

Her goal became consistency, not replacing their mother. The early stages, especially with Zaya, were "rough," according to Wade. But over time, something deeper formed. Zaya, now 18, described Union's support as pivotal to her self-confidence. She stated that "My stepmom has just instilled such a confidence in my femininity," and that Union gave her space to be herself.

‘Not Gabby’: Nicknames that work and the ones that don’t

While the couple’s public affection is evident, Wade made it clear there’s one name he would never use for his wife. “I called her ‘Gabby,’ she would not like that,” he told Jenna Bush Hager, laughing. “It’s a long story.”

Instead, Wade and their kids call her ‘Nickie,’ a nickname drawn from her middle name, Monique. While the actress may not like certain labels, one thing is sure—she’s earned her place in the former NBA All-Star’s home.

