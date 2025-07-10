Love Island USA Season 7: Cierra Ortega Apologizes For Past Comments After Forced Exit, 'Absolutely No Excuse...'

Former Love Island USA contestant Cierra Ortega has issued a public apology after old social media posts resurfaced where she used a racial slur against Asian people. Ortega, who was one half of one of the season’s strongest couples, exited the villa just a week before the reality show’s finale.

In a nearly five-minute TikTok video posted Wednesday, Cierra Ortega addressed the Asian community and said she is “deeply, truly, honestly so sorry.” She said, “This is not an apology video. This is an accountability video.” Ortega added, “I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it.”

Ortega says there’s no excuse for ignorance

Ortega stated that she did not mean any harm when she used the word, but admitted that her intention does not excuse her actions. “I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance,” she said. Ortega also shared that she has been back in the U.S. for about 48 hours and has struggled with the backlash faced by her family.

She said her family no longer feels safe at home and immigration authorities have even been called on them. Ortega urged viewers, “There’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that that’s justice.” She promised, “If you want to know that you’re heard and that I’m sorry and that I will move differently, I promise you, that’s what will happen.”

Here’s what happened inside the villa

Ortega’s departure from the villa was announced during Sunday’s episode, with host Iain Stirling saying she left due to a personal situation. Ortega agreed with the network’s decision to remove her, saying that she completely agrees with the network’s decision to remove her from the villa. She added that this is something that deserved punishment, and the punishment has been absolutely received.

She did not mention her Love Island USA partner Nic Vansteenberghe, who stayed in the villa and later recoupled with Orlandria Carthen. The new couple is still competing for the USD 100,000 prize as of Tuesday’s episode.

