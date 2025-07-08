EXCLUSIVE: Is Jhanak going off air? Arjit Taneja breaks silence on reports of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi replacing the show

Jhanak has been ruling hearts ever since its premiere, and its interesting storyline has hooked the audience. The show recently took a 20-year leap, and Arjit Taneja and Riya Sharma were introduced as lead actors. Today, reports of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season replacing Jhanak were surfacing on the internet. It was said that the Smriti Irani-led show will replace Jhanak. However, Arjit Taneja has now dismissed these reports.

Advertisement

Arjit Taneja breaks silence on Jhanak going off air

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjit Taneja confirmed that Jhanak is not going off air. However, the actor mentioned the possibility of Jhanak getting a new time slot since Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi will be airing at 10:30 PM. Arjit told Pinkvilla, "It’s definitely not going off air. Don’t know about the new time slot though."

According to several reports, Jhanak was seeing a decline in TRP ratings despite the show taking a 20-year leap. It was said that the show was already struggling to get numbers every week, and so the channel had decided to unplug the show. Now, with Arjit's confirmation, fans can be relieved as their favorite show is here to stay longer.

For the uninformed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's first promo has been released, and the makers have also announced the premiere date and time of Smriti Irani-led upcoming drama. The new season will premiere from July 29 at 10:30 PM.

Advertisement

Before the leap, Jhanak starred Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma, Dolly Sohi, and others in key roles. The show premiered on November 20, 2023.

ALSO READ: International Dog Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Arjit Taneja on his pet dog Simba; 'Truly the sunshine of my life'